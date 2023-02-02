UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention launches 3D digital metaverse assessment

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched a 3D digital metaverse assessment service at Arab Health, which will enable MoHAP to evaluate doctors and allied health practitioners securely and remotely with the help of metaverse.

The service will enhance government and private healthcare services' delivery and streamline systems and procedures while ensuring data security through artificial intelligence (AI).

It will utilise AI technology to ensure personal data and medical certificates match during the assessment process.

The ministry has also introduced a novel medical thermal imaging technology, which will be available for use across the UAE after its successful completion of clinical trials with the manufacturer.

As per the ministry, the service will offer a 3D virtual world experience coupled with digital sensory interaction testing.

It will simulate a realistic assessment hall and lend access to roles and platforms for the judging committee, invigilators, and examinees. With this, users can showcase any required documents during an assessment, and it will maintain the confidentiality and security of all the related data and records.

It will also facilitate the monitoring of eye movements and analyse facial expressions to ensure a safe evaluation process.

The platform is expected to be a "practical solution" for those who cannot visit a ministry building and need to complete their transactions at distance.

Thermal imaging technology

Thermal imaging technology will be used to detect diabetic foot inflammation and will enable early diagnosis and keep track of surgical sites to identify infection risk, the ministry said.

It features a small camera linked to mobile phones and can be used in combination with pre-existing imaging techniques, including X-rays, MRI, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and CT scans.

The technology will also help in determining the patient's psychological state, enabled by facial temperature analysis, and through monitoring blood vessels linked with heat-producing tumours in thermal oncology.

The launch is in line with UAE's aim to enhance its engagement of top talent in key sectors and position itself among the top global talent destinations.

