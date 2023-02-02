Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention launches 3D digital metaverse assessment

By Nikita Bameta
February 02, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 02 2023 07:23:47 GMT+0000
UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention launches 3D digital metaverse assessment
The ministry has introduced a medical thermal imaging technology, available for use across the UAE after its successful clinical trials with the manufacturer.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched a 3D digital metaverse assessment service at Arab Health, which will enable MoHAP to evaluate doctors and allied health practitioners securely and remotely with the help of metaverse.

The service will enhance government and private healthcare services' delivery and streamline systems and procedures while ensuring data security through artificial intelligence (AI).

It will utilise AI technology to ensure personal data and medical certificates match during the assessment process.

The ministry has also introduced a novel medical thermal imaging technology, which will be available for use across the UAE after its successful completion of clinical trials with the manufacturer.

3D digital metaverse assessment service

As per the ministry, the service will offer a 3D virtual world experience coupled with digital sensory interaction testing.

It will simulate a realistic assessment hall and lend access to roles and platforms for the judging committee, invigilators, and examinees. With this, users can showcase any required documents during an assessment, and it will maintain the confidentiality and security of all the related data and records.

It will also facilitate the monitoring of eye movements and analyse facial expressions to ensure a safe evaluation process.

The platform is expected to be a "practical solution" for those who cannot visit a ministry building and need to complete their transactions at distance.

Thermal imaging technology

Thermal imaging technology will be used to detect diabetic foot inflammation and will enable early diagnosis and keep track of surgical sites to identify infection risk, the ministry said.

It features a small camera linked to mobile phones and can be used in combination with pre-existing imaging techniques, including X-rays, MRI, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and CT scans.

The technology will also help in determining the patient's psychological state, enabled by facial temperature analysis, and through monitoring blood vessels linked with heat-producing tumours in thermal oncology.

The launch is in line with UAE's aim to enhance its engagement of top talent in key sectors and position itself among the top global talent destinations.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Freightify raises $12M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

Green fuel, MSMEs, employment and skilling: Quick takeaways from Budget 2023

This startup is using the power of social media to get school students to work on sustainability efforts

It's a meme fest as Indian Twitter reacts to Budget

Daily Capsule
Decoding Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Reliance Retail becomes first retailer to accept the Digital Rupee

BYJU'S axes over 900 more jobs across teams; senior execs also let go: sources

Freightify raises $12M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital

Facebook parent Meta’s shares surge on better-than-expected Q4 revenue, stock buyback announcement

‘Learning from mistakes and failure is inevitable in every field’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Budget 2023 a dampener for investor ecosystem