About two-third of UAE population interested in buying refurbished electronics: Report

There is a growing appetite for buying refurbished electronics across the world. The global refurbished electronics market is growing rapidly, and forecast to reach $272.91 billion by the end of 2031.

YouGov’s latest report, Consumer Electronics: Safety and Sustainability in 2023, which puts the focus on the United Arab Emirates, reveals that almost two-third of the population is interested in buying refurbished electronic products, including cell phones, laptops, wearable devices, gaming consoles, home appliances, and more. Among those surveyed, 27% had already purchased refurbished electronics while 40% were considering buying them.

On how the market is growing, Atul B, Co-founder of LivLyt, an ecommerce platform that allows people to rent electronics on a monthly basis, said, “Refurbished goods are more affordable than expensive new ones, especially when it comes to electronics.”

He said expat populations in the UAE often tend to optimise upfront expenses, given the highly mobile nature of jobs and movement in and out of the country. “Buying refurbished also means you would actually have a limited downside if you end up giving away furniture items when you move.”

Apart from sustainability, people who buy refurbished electronics are driven by factors such as the pricing, features, ease of use, and integration. Refurbished electronics are sold by phone carriers, cell phone manufacturers, and some retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Envirofone, and others.

Among the 18 international markets interviewed, Great Britain and the United States had the highest proportion of buyers of refurbished electronics.

Sustainable purchasing or brand value?

While understanding the attitude toward buying refurbished electronics, the report looked at the gap between those who keep environmental impact in mind and those who focus on the brand, model, and features.

In the UAE, the gap was lesser, about 3%. The percentage of respondents who considered environmental impact before buying electronic products was slightly higher (68%) than those who focused on the brand, features, and model (65%).

This was a more balanced approach when compared to countries like the US, Singapore, Mexico, France, and Italy where the gap was much wider.

The report also mentioned the growing trend of exchanging older electronics. In the UAE, about 30% of respondents traded their old tech products, for an exchange or upgrade. About 21% recycled old tech while 22% repair/refurbish old electronics.

However, about 33% of respondents from the UAE rejected buying refurbished electronics. The report indicated that people who refuse to opt for refurbished electronics globally prioritise aesthetics and the newness of a model, including its brand name and colour, while making electronic purchases.

In an opinion piece in E-Scrap News, Chris Sabeti, Founder and CEO of LA-based PhoneCheck Solutions, said lack of transparency in the sector also keeps buyers away.

“A certification and detailed view of device history from a trusted diagnostic and erasure provider significantly improve buyer’s trust when purchasing refurbished devices. Objective, standardised grading processes and protocols for used devices are also a step forward, and marketplaces in the consumer electronics sector now know this,” he said.

Brands and retailers must address the concerns of quality and reliability to increase demand for refurbished electronic products.

The report found that a one-year guarantee on quality was one of the main factors that encouraged people to buy refurbished/recycled products. The condition of gadgets, rigorous testing, and reduced prices were other influencing factors.





