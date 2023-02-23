Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

UAE-based Tabby shuts shop in Egypt

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 06:09:58 GMT+0000
UAE-based Tabby shuts shop in Egypt
The BNPL startup had launched its base in Egypt about five months ago.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based buy now and pay later (BNPL) startup Tabby has shut operations in Egypt five months after its launch in the country.

The decision was taken in response to Egypt's tight macroeconomic conditions as a result of an economic fallout from a depreciating currency and high inflation rates, a report by Wamda said. Since March last year, the value of the Egyptian pound has dropped to 53% of its value.

While there was a good adoption of its product in the Egyptian market, the focus of the team is prioritising projects that align with its long-term goals in core markets, said Hosam Arab, Founder and CEO of Tabby. Hence, the decision to pause operations was taken. However, he mentioned that Tabby would continue looking at the region for future opportunities.

1634 people loved this story

Mad Influence wants to capture MENA’s advertising and marketing landscape

The company would focus more on making the growth in its core markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait more sustainable, he added.

Tabby recently raised $58 million in its Series C round from Sequoia Capital India, STV, and PayPal Ventures. This increased the company's post-funding valuation to $600 million.

The Egyptian pound's value fell thrice in 2022, which led to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailing the country out with a $3 billion loan in January. This marked the fourth time the country had to seek a bailout since 2016.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all

India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM to investors

Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

Ex Nazara CEO's Web3 gaming startup Kratos Studio raises Rs 160 Cr in seed funding, acquires IndiGG

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

American Match Group is looking for strategic investment in Shaadi.com: Report

India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM to investors

Ex Nazara CEO's Web3 gaming startup Kratos Studio raises Rs 160 Cr in seed funding, acquires IndiGG

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital