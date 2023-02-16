Menu
UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim launches Mall of the Metaverse

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 16 2023 07:46:20 GMT+0000
UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim launches Mall of the Metaverse
The mall is in the initial phase of development and is expected to be a leading retail and entertainment destination.
Majid Al Futtaim Group is all set to launch the Mall of the Metaverse at the World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai, UAE. The mall is in the initial phase of development.

Inside the Metaverse mall, customers’ avatars can find retail companies like Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, THAT Concept Store, Ghawali, and Samsung Store. More retail companies were reportedly in the pipeline, according to Gulf Business.

Fatima Zada, Director of Omnichannels and Digital, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, highlighted the increased demand for digital experiences across entertainment, leisure, and retail.

1526 people loved this story

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council partners with Wio Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

The latest development comes as the UAE makes advancements in the Metaverse. In November 2022, the Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the new phase of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy. It aims to improve the digital economy, build the skills of talented Emiratis, create a community of Metaverse companies, startups, users, and investors, and implement measures to promote the use of the Metaverse and future technologies.

The initiatives also include strategic projects that will be carried out in partnerships with the public and private sectors and make Dubai a hub for regional and global Metaverse-related events.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

