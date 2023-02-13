Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council partners with Wio Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has partnered with Wio Bank to promote the region's women entrepreneurs and help them grow their businesses.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Jamal Al Awadhi, Chief Operating and Experience Officer, Wio Bank, at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press note.

Under the partnership, women entrepreneurs and business owners in the region would be provided with Wio Bank's business banking solutions, access to financial management training, webinars and expert talks, and focus groups jointly led by the signing entities. The partnership will also look into collaborations to boost Abu Dhabi's private sector, said the note.

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Chamber. It focuses on leading the development of women’s role in the private sector and enabling their role in the sustainable economic development of Abu Dhabi.

Wio Bank's digital banking application Wio Business helps SMEs, entrepreneurs, and freelancers with simplified banking solutions such as fully digital business account opening, personalised options, and other integrated services.

Launched in September 2022, Wio Bank entered the market with three offerings—banking-as-a-service solutions, digital banking apps, and embedded finance.





