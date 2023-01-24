UAE's NB Ventures invests $1.2M in Indian startup Suraasa

The skill tech platform Suraasa has raised $1.2 million from Inflection Point Ventures, United Arab Emirates-based NB Venutres, SuperMopheus, SucSEED, and Vinners.





Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, Anuj Saraiwala, Partner, Elluminate Ventures, and others also participated in this round.





Founded in 2018 by Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna, and Sahil Makker it aims to make teaching a mainstream career choice with a focus is on developing skilled new educators and enabling existing teachers to achieve both their professional and personal goals.





Citing a World Bank and UN report, Rishabh said there is a rising global shortage for skilled teachers. Suraasa, is working to solve the skilled teacher shortage problem. by bringing together international mentors, technology and the best global teaching curriculum.





Till date, Suraasa has onboarded over 150,000 teachers on its platform from over 50 nationalities.





"The team is passionate about solving this large problem to ensure every 21st-century child gets mentored by a competent & motivated 21st-century teacher," said Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder and COO of Inflection Point Ventures. "The solution they have not only aligns with the changes being envisioned by the National Education Policy in India but also fills the huge demand-supply gap for teachers internationally, including the US and other western markets."