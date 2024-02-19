Udaipur D2C fashion brand Beyoung bags funding from Abu Dhabi's royal family

Udaipur-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand ﻿Beyoung﻿ secured a strategic investment from Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan's royal office.

The startup plans to use the strategic investment to strengthen its market position and drive innovation to provide high-quality clothing to its customers. It also aims to increase its global potential and strengthen its omnichannel presence with over 300 stores expected to open worldwide within three years.

"We recognise the immense potential within Beyoung, especially in its strategic focus on reaching Tier II and III cities globally. The strategic investment in Beyoung aligns with our long-term vision of supporting the Indian apparel industry and fostering the creation of international brands. We believe in Beyoung's potential to not only excel in the domestic market but also emerge as a global fashion leader,” said Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director - Private Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

The royal family has made significant investments in the global startup ecosystem, with sectors ranging from real estate and retail to genomics and deep tech.

Beyoung, founded in 2018, aims to revolutionise everyday fashion, particularly in Tier II, III, and IV cities. It has a team of over 200 employees.

With a current GMV of Rs 150 crore and a target GMV of Rs 600 crore in three years, it has grown from four customers to over 3 million nationwide.

"Coming from a small town, we understand the importance of reaching out to diverse regions. Partnering with the Abu Dhabi royal family opens doors not only to the GCC and MENA regions but also paves the way for a global expansion strategy. This investment is a substantial backing that will enable us to grow multifolds exponentially, reaching new heights on a domestic as well as international scale," said Shivam Soni, Founder and CEO, Beyoung.





