UK-based Rent2Ride partners with ekar to expand Middle East presence

UK-based ﻿Rent2Rider﻿ is set to provide new cars to the UAE-headquartered self-drive mobility platform ekar, launching its UAE car rental business exclusively on the platform. This also gives Rent2Ride, which has an active operating base in the UK access to 350,000 members from ekar, expanding its presence in the Middle East.

ekar will host the cars on its Mobility OS through a revenue share programme called 'ekar Fleet’.

This partnership is also expected to facilitate integration with relevant stakeholders to give way to optimal personal mobility solutions, as per a statement shared by Zawya. It looks to integrate various mobility options through its Mobility OS and facilitate car rental and leasing firms, and peer-to-peer rentals, to provide their services on its platform.

ekar Fleet removes the requirement of investments and marketing attempts, facilitating rental car companies to explore the GCC's market.

ekar provides on-demand access to car-share, subscription leasing vehicles as well as other mobility options, comprising peer-to-peer rentals through its self-drive super app. Just last year, it surpassed the 2 million ride mark and registered over a million app downloads.





