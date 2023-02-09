Menu
UK-based Rent2Ride partners with ekar to expand Middle East presence

By Nikita Bameta
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 16:36:26 GMT+0000
UK-based Rent2Ride partners with ekar to expand Middle East presence
This also gives Rent2Ride, which has an active operating base in the UK access to 350,000 members from ekar thereby expanding its presence in the Middle East.
UK-based ﻿Rent2Rider﻿ is set to provide new cars to the UAE-headquartered self-drive mobility platform ekar, launching its UAE car rental business exclusively on the platform. This also gives Rent2Ride, which has an active operating base in the UK access to 350,000 members from ekar, expanding its presence in the Middle East.

ekar will host the cars on its Mobility OS through a revenue share programme called 'ekar Fleet’.

1998 people loved this story

Ecommerce firm Floward secures $156M in pre-IPO Series C funding

This partnership is also expected to facilitate integration with relevant stakeholders to give way to optimal personal mobility solutions, as per a statement shared by Zawya. It looks to integrate various mobility options through its Mobility OS and facilitate car rental and leasing firms, and peer-to-peer rentals, to provide their services on its platform.

ekar Fleet removes the requirement of investments and marketing attempts, facilitating rental car companies to explore the GCC's market.

1277 people loved this story

Lenovo, Novo Genomics partner to enhance genomics research in Saudi Arabia

ekar provides on-demand access to car-share, subscription leasing vehicles as well as other mobility options, comprising peer-to-peer rentals through its self-drive super app. Just last year, it surpassed the 2 million ride mark and registered over a million app downloads.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

