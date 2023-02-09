Lenovo, Novo Genomics partner to enhance genomics research in Saudi Arabia

﻿Lenovo﻿ has entered into a partnership with Novo Genomics, a Saudi Arabia-based biotech startup. With this, Novo Genomics becomes the first customer of the Genomics Optimisation and Analysis Tool (GOAST) by Lenovo in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) region.

Novo Genomics focuses on localising and implementing novel technologies in genomics and multi-omics. Through advanced analytics and data mining, the startup uses data to advance the region's overall health and wellness.

GOAST solution

Lenovo is looking to develop genomics analytics with its GOAST solution, which comes as a plug-and-play system. The solution facilitates research that is 167 times quicker than standard environments, as per a statement shared by the company.

Using this, researchers can analyse the entirety of a human genome in less than 53 minutes, as well as whole exomes in about a minute making it easier to process genomes simultaneously.

1032 people loved this story BrightCHAMPS is tapping GCC’s emerging edtech space

Lenovo delivers this as an open-source, CPU-based solution. The company's ThinkSystem servers that run the solution hold 196 world records for performance.

The GOAST solution is available in two variants, GOAST Base and GOAST Plus. The two deliver improvements of 18X-45X and 67X-167X respectively.

The solution uses 'validated and user-trusted software' and is accompanied with pre-configured genomics analytics solutions.

Lenovo's servers' optimisations advance the software which further decrease the execution time.

Its systems also facilitate other bioinformatics workloads, such as Molecular Dynamics, Transcriptomics, and CryoEM, on a single, optimised platform.

1746 people loved this story TETCO, Lenovo join hands to accelerate education digitalisation in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is working towards developing genomics research, which falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The larger idea is to give way to innovation and scientific research.

The Saudi Genome Programme, one of the projects under the Vision 2030 agenda, is focused on reducing the incidence of genetic diseases via advanced genomic technologies.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



