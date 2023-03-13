Menu
Unicoin Women offers free membership to help women achieve financial freedom

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 13:01:31 GMT+0000
Unicoin Women offers free membership to help women achieve financial freedom
Women participating in the programme will also have access to perks, discounts, and exclusive drops for wellness, beauty, and fashion products and services Unicoin's ecosystem.
The assets-backed cryptocurrency, Unicoin designed for stability and profitability, revealed Unicoin Women, a global community that will help women achieve financial freedom through educational initiatives that include virtual and in-person masterclasses and workshops, participation in world-class events and access to mentorships.


While a global programme, the announcement was made in Saudi Arabia's Biban 2023 to recognise and celebrate the leadership of women in the Middle East embracing their financial independence. Women participating in the programme will also have access to perks, discounts, and exclusive drops for wellness, beauty, and fashion products and services Unicoin's ecosystem.

“Modern women demand holistic wellness for mind, body, and soul, and we are increasingly recognising the vital role of financial fitness in unleashing our full potential. With financial freedom, we unleash the power to chase our passions, seize opportunities, and live life on our own terms,” said Silvina Moschini, President and Co-founder Unicoin.


She said the idea is to elevate' relationship women have with money and power, besides openingn up opportunities with the right tools and resources for women to invest in themselves, and also create wealth.


During  International Women’s Month, Unicoin Women will waive the membership fee. Silvina is one of early mentors of the digital economy, and how Web3 blockchain technologies and token-based economics are transforming and disrupting wealth creation.


She is the president and co-founder of Unicoin , a next-generation coin that is equity-backed and designed to be profitable and stable by solving for volatility, the greatest challenge of traditional crypto. Members of Unicoin Women will also receive options to purchase unicoins before it lists on major exchanges later this year.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

