Vizag Tech Summit 2023 expects investments worth Rs 3,000 Cr

As a part of Vizag Tech Summit 2023, Dubai is set to host investor roadshows, startup meet-ups, and CEO conclaves.





The summit, which began on November 29, 2022, is set to conclude with a mega event on February 16-17, 2023, in Visakhapatnam. The event is an initiative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Indo American Chamber of Commerce, and is supported by the Pulsus Group. Projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are likely to be signed during the event.





The tentative schedule for the investor road shows and CEO conclaves to be held in Dubai is January 31, 2023, with the World Trade Organisation tower as the venue.





With the summit, the attendees will get to meet, share knowledge with major global networks, debate the latest trends, and showcase future tech, through live virtual and physical event platforms.

Vizag Tech Summit 2023 Organisers

Dr Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and Managing Director of Pulsus Group, said: “With over 25 speakers across three sessions, we anticipate Vizag Tech Summit 2023 to attract a wide range of decision-makers (1,000+) from India and around the world, providing an effective platform for both established and emerging tech companies to accelerate growth. We anticipate projects worth Rs 3,000 crore to be signed during the event, of which Rs 1,000 crore are in the advanced stage of closure”





The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 poster was launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Heimer (Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, United States Embassy, New Delhi), and Srinubabu Gedela.





Visakhapatnam is one of India’s fastest-growing technology hubs.