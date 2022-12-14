Saudi Arabia, UAE to host summit on governance, risk, compliance

Ejtemaat Events, a B2B events management focused on MENA, will organise GPRC Summit 2023 on January 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and on January 25 in Dubai. The event aims to bring together experts, CEOs, senior-level executives, and key decision-makers from across industries to discuss technology, insights and key trends shaping the future of enterprise management.





The summit will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and roundtable discussions that offer insights on the theme "GPRC - The Future of Effective Enterprise Management for Government and Business Organisations", a press release said.

At the summit, experts on world-renowned governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and strategy, along with C-level executives will share their insights on the latest trends in enterprise business management, organisations facing GRC-related challenges, and solutions that enable organisations to improve their performance in achieving key priorities.

“Business risks evolve very quickly, often they are external, such as third-party vendors, supply chains, regulatory issues, privacy concerns, cyberattacks, environmental regulations, and sometimes they are internal, such as operational, financial and other challenges," said Tor Inge Vasshus, Founder and CEO of Norway-based GPRC platform Corporater, while announcing the GPRC Summit. "These issues are usually interrelated risks that require comprehensive solutions. The need for a holistic approach to GRC has never been more critical to organisations.”