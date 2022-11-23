Menu
Software development company Xebia acquires IT firm Netlink Digital Solutions

By Nikita Bameta
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 08:43:54 GMT+0000
Software development company Xebia acquires IT firm Netlink Digital Solutions
NDS is a low-code digital service provider predominantly for the OutSystems platform. It simplifies application development and delivery.
Xebia, an IT consultancy and software development company, has acquired Netlink Digital Solutions Group (NDS) from ﻿Netlink﻿ Software Group America (Netlink), headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. 


NDS is a low-code digital service provider, predominantly for the OutSystems platform, which simplifies application development and delivery at a rapid rate. 


According to a press release from Xebia, its interest in acquiring NDS is two-fold. First is NDS’s end-to-end digital services that are focused on low code (DevOps, quality assurance/quality control, and managed services), and the second is its OutSystems practice.  

Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia, commented, “Partnering with Netlink Digital will allow us to do what we do best; provide innovative solutions to our current and prospective OutSystems customer base.”

“We are super excited to join forces with Xebia and the potential this partnership unlocks for us. Together with Xebia, we will be stronger and more agile in building and delivering cutting-edge low-code solutions while driving value for our current customers. This strategic partnership greatly expands our ability to expand and deliver Low Code expertise closer to our customer’s locations worldwide,” said Sandeep Makwana, President at Netlink Digital Solutions. 

Acquisition
About Xebia and NDS

Founded in 2001, IT consultancy and software development company, Xebia, is organised into multiple service lines to attend to digital demands.


These teams comprise experience in Agile, DevOps, data and AI, cloud, software development, security, quality assurance, low code, and Microsoft solutions. 


At present, the company is partnering with leading IT companies to gain greater momentum in the digital space. 


NDS comprises over a decade-long experience in delivering services on the OutSystems low code platform. It is also one of the OutSystems partners able to provide certified OutSystems training.


The services offered by the company include digital transformation services, information technology consulting, application development, low-code and DevOps expertise, QA/QC and managed services.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

