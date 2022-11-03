ZingHR launches MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai

Human resource management system platform ZingHR has launched ZingHR MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai, according to Zawya. The development expands its presence in the Middle East.





“We are already familiar with the specific needs of this region and with the opening of this new Innovation Hub we are now closer to our partners here, in an even better position to be of service,” said Chandrasekar Subramanian, ZingHR’s Business Head-MENA Region.

ZingHR has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund and has more than 800 customers and an active user base of over 1.6 million worldwide. ZingHR services are available in 26 global languages, including Arabic. It has successfully integrated all local payroll compliances and practices into its highly configurable platform.





CEO & Founder of ﻿ZingHR﻿, Mr. Prasad Rajappan added, “Welcome to ZingHR Innovation hub. We have named it The ZingHR Pit Stop where we help organisations achieve their business outcomes in a lean and agile way.”





ZingHR now extends to all major world markets including South East Asia, India, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.