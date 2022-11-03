Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

ZingHR launches MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai

By Pooja Rajkumari
November 03, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 03 2022 14:17:40 GMT+0000
ZingHR launches MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai
This expands the company's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Human resource management system platform ZingHR has launched ZingHR MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai, according to Zawya. The development expands its presence in the Middle East.


“We are already familiar with the specific needs of this region and with the opening of this new Innovation Hub we are now closer to our partners here, in an even better position to be of service,” said Chandrasekar Subramanian, ZingHR’s Business Head-MENA Region.

1438 people loved this story

Careem to offer rides between Saudi and Qatar for FIFA World Cup


ZingHR has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund and has more than 800 customers and an active user base of over 1.6 million worldwide. ZingHR services are available in 26 global languages, including Arabic. It has successfully integrated all local payroll compliances and practices into its highly configurable platform.


CEO & Founder of ﻿ZingHR﻿, Mr. Prasad Rajappan added, Welcome to ZingHR Innovation hub. We have named it The ZingHR Pit Stop where we help organisations achieve their business outcomes in a lean and agile way.”


ZingHR now extends to all major world markets including South East Asia, India, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SolarSquare raises Rs 100 Cr Series A funding led by Elevation Capital, Lowercarbon

Scoop: US law firms file class action suits against Freshworks

upGrad to merge all M&As into parent company ahead of IPO in 2024

Why the new-age used car retailing model has collapsed

Daily Capsule
Deconstructing battery swapping
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Founder, product, execution – frameworks and stories for startup success

‘Global leaders should look at sustainability as a key aspect of their mission’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Deconstructing battery swapping

India gaming market to touch $8.6B by 2027, report says

Scoop: US law firms file class action suits against Freshworks

Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns