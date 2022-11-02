Menu
Careem to offer rides between Saudi and Qatar for FIFA World Cup

By Nikita Bameta
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 06:43:01 GMT+0000
Careem to offer rides between Saudi and Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Football fans can now travel from Saudi Arabia to Doha for FIFA World Cup 2022 using the ride hailing app Careem.
Ride hailing app ﻿Careem﻿ will offer rides to football fans from Saudi Arabia to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, which starts on November 20. The rides will start from Dammam and Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia.


According to a report published in Zawya, Careem has expanded its fleet in Qatar and the neighbouring cities by 50% with the addition of 1,000 cars.


The travel time will be four to five hours one way and the rides can be booked a day in advance, said the report.


According to Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager, Gulf Cooperation Council, Careem, all residents of Qatar can sign up on Careem to offer their private cars for rides during the World Cup. He said, “This will increase the supply of transport options for visitors, while also creating even more flexible earning opportunities for residents."


Careem, which was founded in Dubai in 2012, expanded to Qatar in 2013.


The FIFA football world cup will be held from November 20 to December 18 this year.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

