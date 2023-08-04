A PINCODE for every dish: Kunal Kapur’s new restaurant honours his grandmother’s memories

After making waves in Dubai and then in posh Delhi neighbourhood, Civil Lines, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently opened an outpost of his Indian restaurant PINCODE in Saket’s Select CityWalk Mall.

Diving into the details, Chef Kapur shares that his goal with PINCODE is two-fold: preserving and celebrating the purest traditional and regional flavours from lesser-known pincodes, while also catering to the well-traveled generation with innovative and modern creations.

“My culinary journey has been about honing my skills, fusing tradition with creativity to preserve the heart of classic dishes,” Kapur tells YS Life.

Inside Chef Kunal Kapur's PINCODE in Select CityWalk Mall, Saket

So, what’s in a name? Everything, says Kapur, who put a lot of thought into naming his new venture.

One for the memories

“Food is an anchor that binds me to my family. I have fond memories of exploring Old Delhi, and hunting for ingredients with my grandfather as a young kid.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur

Those childhood experiences sparked a flame in me to become a chef,” recalls restaurateur, TV host, and cookbook author, Chef Kapur.

A Punjabi boy from Delhi, Kapur started his culinary journey with the likes of Taj Group of Hotels in 2000, moving on to The Leela Group. He has also worked on several other concepts, including Patiala by Kunal Kapur in Dubai (2016) and Namak (2018) in Abu Dhabi.

The story behind the name PINCODE, which was launched in January 2023, is linked with Kapur’s grandmother, who holds a special place in his heart. In her youth, she would send letters to her family in far-off villages across India, ensuring they reached the right destination by meticulously writing the pincode on the envelopes.

“The simple act of putting down pincodes not only served as a symbol of connectivity but also reflected the essence of India's diverse culture and regional uniqueness. It signified the power of a few digits in uniting people across geographies, similar to how food connects us all transcending borders and backgrounds,” reiterates Kunal.

For him, naming the restaurant PINCODE was to honour the legacy of his grandmother.

Food from every culture

Each pincode on the restaurant’s menu holds a story that’s close to Chef Kapur.

The pincode 261203, for example, represents Mahmudabad's shami kebabs, bringing forth the royal flavours of Uttar Pradesh, while Kalpetta's coastal chicken curry (673121) brings alive the aromas of Kerala. From the bustling streets of Old Delhi (110006) is the famous gadbad falooda, and Girgaon's bunny bhaji (400004) offers a taste of Mumbai's vibrant street food culture.

Kalpetta's coastal chicken curry represents pincode 673121

Of course, ‘Dilli ka khana’ is an important part of the menu at PINCODE. For Kapur, it’s nothing short of a journey back to his roots and the flavours that shaped his love for food.

“The enriched nalli nihari is like a comforting hug from my childhood, bringing back fond memories of family gatherings and special occasions. And you can't talk about Delhi's culinary heritage without mentioning classics like butter chicken and tandoori chicken tikka–they're like a taste of home for me,” recalls Kapur with a smile.

The menu also includes the saffron almond kulfi on a stick that reminds the chef of his carefree summer days, enjoying the streets of Delhi with friends and family.

Pressure-cooker chicken at PINCODE

Besides these, Kapur has a soft corner for a few more dishes from the menu–dhokla chaat, lamb seekh tawa masala, and pressure-cooker chicken.

While he enjoys Delhi street food and exploring lesser-known regional delicacies across the country, it is the khichdi with nimbu achaar that he keeps going back to. “It’s soulful comfort food that brings back memories of home and warmth. It's a meal that never fails to make me feel grounded and content, no matter where I am.”

Not just the food but PINCODE’s interior design strikes the perfect balance between traditional and modern elements. The pandomo flooring is complemented by printed distressed floor tiles, lending depth and texture to the space. The walls are punctuated with historical photos of Delhi, and provide a window into the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Kapur is currently basking in the success of PINCODE but if there’s one opportunity he continues to be grateful for, it is the experience of cooking for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, back in 2015.

“It was a challenging task, since the Prime Minister is vegetarian while Chancellor Merkel is known for her preference for meat-based dishes. To accommodate both dignitaries' preferences, I chose to prepare a satvik meal, offering a delectable and diverse dining experience. Surprisingly, Chancellor Merkel, who typically favours non-vegetarian cuisine, truly relished the offerings,” Kapur concludes.

Kapur plans to launch two new outlets, with a vision to establish a total of 20 new outposts in the country.

Timings of PINCODE: 12.30 pm–12 am

Cost for two: Rs 2,000 – Rs 2,500 + taxes