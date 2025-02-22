Actor by day, food connoisseur by night: Sidharth Malhotra’s culinary adventures beyond the spotlight

For actors and celebrities, keeping up their appearance for roles, often through crash diets, is as crucial as their skills. But for Sidharth Malhotra of Shershaah and Kapoor & Sons fame, food is his love language. “Growing up in a Punjabi household, I was very spoiled…My cook at home was diligently there to cook anything for me—from french fries, to all sorts of pakodas (fritters), and rajma chawal!” says the actor, during a conversation with YS Life.

Malhotra, who was shooting in Kerala for his upcoming film, flew down to Bengaluru for a very special evening.

Hilton had invited 20 handpicked guests to its luxury property Conrad Bengaluru for its first-ever private celebrity experience by Hilton Honors, the group’s guest loyalty programme in South Asia—a dinner with the actor himself. The hospitality company recently roped in Malhotra as its brand ambassador.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra at the Hilton Honors dinner in Conrad Bengaluru

The six-course meal was curated by Malhotra and Chef Mohammed Eliyaz, Executive Chef at the Conrad Bengaluru.

“I’ve always believed that food is an amazing way to bring people together, and Hilton Honors is all about creating special moments. When Hilton approached me with the idea of hosting an exclusive dining experience, it felt like a perfect fit because they understand the value of creating authentic and exclusive experiences,” Malhotra tells YS Life.

A fusion like never before

Given his work and passion, Malhotra travels a lot, and experiencing different cuisines is a highlight of the journey. “It’s more about food for me when I am travelling,” he says.

Likewise, the hosted evening was a culmination of discussions with Chef Eliyaz about the various cuisines that the two of them have tried around the world.

The evening celebrated the fusion of bold Indian flavours and refined Japanese techniques, inspired by Malhotra’s love for Japanese cuisine and his travels. The six course meal reflected a harmony of tradition and innovation, brought to life with thoughtful presentation.

Robata Palak Paneer

The first course, for instance, features an Edamame Kachori—the crunchy North Indian khasta kachori reimagined with black garlic and mint chutney; Amritsari Tawa Nutri—the Pindi Chole-like soy street food given a twist of shishito pepper and purple potato karaoke. The second course, and one dish that stood out, was Moringa & Morels—mutton nihari paired with morel fungus.

The interactive Robata Palak Paneer involved guests making a rangavalli on each of their plates using stencils and vegetable powders, before the chef plated the paneer rolls with palak sauce, and a wasabi kulcha.

The meal ended with Mochi Shrikhand that featured red bean ice cream, saffron ganache, and Allahabad boondi cracker.

“Sidharth played an inspirational role in shaping the menu. His love for fresh, flavourful ingredients and his appreciation for Indian and Japanese cuisine helped guide the creative direction. Chef Eliyaz and Sidharth worked closely, fine-tuning every dish to reflect the evening’s exclusivity,” says Manish Tolani, Vice President and Commercial Director, South Asia, Hilton.

Much like Malhotra’s travel stories, the menu was experimental and delectable, and also inspired by his love for street food and chaats. “I love gol gappe, and Kareem’s sheermal!” he adds.

However, once back home in Mumbai, the actor looks forward to the basic “moong dal, white rice, and alu jeera.”

A badge of ‘Honor’

Hilton Honors offers its members unique experiences across all its 7,500 properties worldwide—from free stays to exclusive events like these. “Celebrity collaborations are an important part of Hilton’s strategy to connect with audiences in a way that feels personal, aspirational, and culturally relevant,” Tolani adds.

Malhotra’s global appeal, combined with his connection to the modern Indian travellers, makes him the perfect choice for Hilton Honors’ first experience, Tolani adds.

For its first exclusive event, Hilton Honors invited a few of its Diamond members who represent their most loyal and discerning travellers.

Hilton believes that these exclusive experiences help create a deeper emotional connection with its guests, enhancing customer loyalty, and elevating the brand's perception in the competitive hospitality market. The company is also planning on exploring similar exclusive partnerships and opportunities in other regions.

Disclaimer: The copy was updated to fix typos.