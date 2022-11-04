Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 5 and 6

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Delhi

‘Mint: The Freshness Expressed’ Art Exhibition

When: November 3 to 6

Where: Bikaner House

Cost: N/A





The four-day contemporary art exhibition, curated by Ms. Simran Kaur and her team of nine art enthusiasts, will display a wide collection of contemporary and traditional artworks from across the country.

Dharamshala International Film Festival

When: November 3 to 6

Where: Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, PIFA- Dharamshala

Cost: Rs. 1000 onwards





The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is an independent film festival held annually for the past ten years.





About 40 contemporary features and documentaries, and a selection of shorts, animation films and experimental films, meticulously curated from the best of Indian and international independent cinema, will be screened over the four festival days.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Mumbai

Independence Rock Festival 2022

When: November 5 & 6

Where: Bayview Lawns

Cost: Rs. 2000 onwards





Since 1986, Independence Rock Festival has been the place where musicians become legends and the next generation of rock bands showcase their talent to roaring audiences. Featuring well-known names like Thaikkudam Bridge, Indus Creed and more.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The B Town Fleaa

When: November 5, 6

Where: Khar Gymkhana Ground

Cost: Rs. 150 onwards





The B-Town Fleaa is back with yet another event filled with the perfect mix of charm, grandeur and splendour. This is your one-stop shop for all things fit, fab and fun, featuring fitness workshops, pop-up shops, and a BootCamp with a curated selection of food and drinks.





Tickets can be booked on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Lilly Palmer Concert

When: November 6, 7

Where: XU, The Leela Palace Kodihalli

Cost: Rs. 799 onwards





Using powerful, impulsive tech and melancholic deep sounds, captivating melodies, and electrifying basslines, Lilly brings her audience on an immersive trip.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

PAPON Live

When: November 5

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield

Cost: Rs. 949 onwards





A singer, composer & multi-instrumentalist, Papon is one of the most sought-after voices in India today. Listen to him live at an open-air music concert held at Phoenix Marketcity this Saturday, November 5.





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2022

When: November 5

Where: Hall no.2, HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs. 499 onwards





Catch the best of Indian hip-hop at Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2022. With photo-ops, delicious food, and street style stalls, this Block Party is the place to be in Hyderabad.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

DreamHack Hyderabad 2022

When: November 4 to 6

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs. 499 onwards





DreamHack is an international gaming festival, a three-day-long celebration of the gaming community. Get ready for 72 hours of epic gaming, fabulous experiences, memorable meet and greets all while being surrounded by a community of gamers.





Tickets can be booked through Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour

When: November 6

Where: Nicco Park

Cost: Rs. 499 onwards





Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour is bringing you a 30-piece LIVE symphony performance! Set on a grand stage, don’t miss a night of retro Bollywood favourites as well as his new songs.





Tickets available on Bookmyshow and Paytm Insider.

Karunesh Talwar’s ‘Adrak Ka Swaad’

When: November 6

Where: Kala Kunj

Cost: Rs. 499 onwards





Adrak Ka Swaad is Karunesh Talwar’s brand new stand-up show. With his humorously cynical outlook on life in today’s society, this show is sure to be a laugh riot.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Special Mention

Pune

Zomaland

When: November 5, 6

Where: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi Bypass

Cost: Rs. 599 onwards





Zomaland by Zomato is a two-day carnival and will host 60-plus of the city's most celebrated restaurants, including Theka Coffee of Shark Tank fame.





Attendees will be able to enjoy over 20 hours of power-packed live performances, including shows by Armaan Mallik, Vir Das, Emiway Bantai, Ritviz, and many more across the two days.





Tickets are available on the Zomato app and Paytm Insider.