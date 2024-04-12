Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

BMW Joytown 2024

When: April 12-13 | 4 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA R2 Ground

Cost: Rs 4,999 onwards

The JOYTOWN festival is a unique blend of cars, bikes, music, entertainment, and gastronomy, featuring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad. The event aims to showcase the power, agility, and prowess of BMW xDrive on a specially-designed track under expert supervision.

The event will also feature a grand, live performance stage, with global sensations like The Chainsmokers and Diljit Dosanjh, ensuring a dynamic and varied musical journey.

Liminal Gaps

When: April 11-28

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

A contemporary Indian visual art show, ‘Liminal Gaps’ is set to showcase Indian artists, including Ayesha Singh, Raqs Media Collective, Asim Waqif, and Afrah Shafiq, on four floors at the Cultural Centre. The exhibit, the first to showcase only Indian artists, aims to reshape perspectives on India’s evolving cultural identity. The show, curated by Mafalda Millies Kahane and Roya Sachs, features interdisciplinary and conceptual artists such as Singh, Waqif, and Shafiq, and is executive produced by Elizabeth Edelman Sachs from TRIADIC.

Visitors can explore the gaps between one space and the next, exploring physical, metaphorical, and emotional aspects of the experience.

Cheriyal Mask Making Experience

When: April 14 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Dorangos Cafe

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

Cheriyal Mask art, a traditional Indian art form from the Telangana region, is a unique blend of storytelling and visual expression. It is accessible to individuals of all backgrounds and skill levels, unlike other intricate art forms that require years of training. The simple yet expressive style allows beginners to create captivating pieces using vibrant colors, bold lines, and imaginative designs.

Delhi

Ittarwallahs: A Perfume walk in Old Delhi: Unique Tour

When: April 14 | 9 AM onwards

Where: Chandni Chowk Market

Cost: Rs 800 onwards

Experience a sensory journey through Old Delhi’s alleys with the exclusive perfume walk. Discover the rich heritage of Dariba Kalan and the ittar-making craft in Chandni Chowk.

Join a guided tour to uncover the legends behind ittarwallahs and experience the magic of fragrance and tradition. This sensory odyssey promises to ignite your senses and captivate your soul.

Sound Bath Escape

When: April 13 | 10 AM onwards

Where: BoulderBox - Climbing Centre

Cost: Rs 2,100 onwards

Experience a soulful mind-spa experience with Tibetan bowls and gongs, promoting deep relaxation and inner peace. The soothing vibrations melt away stresses and tensions, leaving you refreshed and aligned. Each sound serves as a pathway to mindfulness, allowing you to release worries and embrace the present moment fully.

This immersive experience offers a sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul, offering a brief respite from the world or a profound journey inward. Allow yourself to surrender to the healing power of sound, and emerge feeling nourished, balanced, and renewed.

Manik Mahna Live - Standup comedy

When: April 13-14

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Manik Mahna finds solace and joy in the realm of stand-up comedy. Using humour as a form of self-expression, he transforms the stage into a personal playground, crafting witty observations and sharing anecdotes that bring laughter to others and himself. Through stand-up, he navigates the intricacies of life, using comedic storytelling as a cathartic outlet to explore the lighter side of existence.

Kathika Cultural Experience

When: Everyday

Where: Kathika

Cost: NA

Kathika, a unique haveli-turned-museum and cultural center in Old Delhi, is launching the “Kathika Cultural Experience”. The center, located in the historic Kucha Pati Ram neighborhood, offers spaces for performing arts, workshops, screenings, culinary experiences, photography, and heritage baithaks. The center is housed in two 19th-century havelis, which have been restored and preserved. The collection includes rare archival photographs, decorative arts, artefacts, and a curated library with a wealth of knowledge on Delhi’s heritage.

Bengaluru

Nilanjanaa Jazz

When: April 13 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Gel

Cost: Rs 650 onwards

Nilanjanaa, the youngest Indian vocalist at Carnegie Hall, who won the Golden Voices of America award, will be accompanied by Skanda, a talented Jazz Harmonica player; and Mario, a legendary Bass guitarist. Nilanjanaa’s soulful vocals and jazz expertise from the University of Leeds will transport you to a realm of pure musical bliss.

Mandala art workshop

When: April 13 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Copper + Cloves

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

The Mandala Art Workshop offers a therapeutic art experience for those seeking relaxation. Mandala, an ancient traditional art form, symbolises the interlinking of universes and is known for its cosmological and philosophical significance. This calming art form helps reduce stress and transports the artist into a meditative state. Suitable for beginners, this workshop promises a fulfilling experience.

Madhur Virli Live – Stand-up comedy show

When: April 13 | 8 PM onwards

Where: The Underground Comedy Club

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Madhur Virli is known for his unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. He delves into his personal tragedies, transforming them into comedic gold. With a quick wit and sharp observational skills, Madhur offers a fresh perspective on adversity. His performances, which have a growing presence on platforms like YouTube, resonate deeply with audiences, offering both laughter and catharsis. Whether recounting mishaps, misunderstandings, or absurd moments, Madhur’s comedic prowess shines through, leaving audiences uplifted and entertained.

Hyderabad

Ram Miriyala Live

When: April 12 | 8 PM - April 13 | 12 AM

Where: Illuzion Club and Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Ram Miriyala, a renowned Telugu playback singer, is set to perform at Illuzion Club and Kitchen. The event promises an electrifying night filled with music, energy, and euphoria. With his soul-stirring vocals, dynamic stage presence, and engaging audience, Miriyala is known for crafting unforgettable nights filled with energy and euphoria.

Don't miss out on this exceptional event, where you can sing along to chartbusters and groove to Ram Miriyala’s songs.

Texture art workshop at Xena Brewery

When: April 14 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Xena Brewery and Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Xena Brewery in Jubilee Hills is offering an immersive texture art workshop for both seasoned and new artists. The workshop provides an opportunity to explore various techniques and unleash artistic flair to create unique textures. Experienced instructors will guide participants through the process, providing tips and tricks to bring their vision to life. The workshop offers a fun-filled session of creativity and inspiration, allowing participants to explore intricate patterns and bold strokes in various textures and mediums.

Chennai

Alt + Tab - Life of Ram - Tamil Standup

When: April 13 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Medai - The Stage

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Ramkumar, a rising star in the Tamil stand-up comedy scene, shares his journey from IT manager to comedian, transforming from a “fat-to-fit” persona. He shares amusing anecdotes and Alt + Tab moments from his life, blending storytelling and humor. His unique blend of observations and comedic insights invites the audience to join him on a laugh-filled ride, ensuring a memorable experience. Ramkumar’s videos have garnered over 25 million views.

Vijay Antony live in concert

When: April 13 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Velammal Global School

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Vijay Antony, a top actor and music director, is set to debut in the world of concerts with Noise and Grains. He is the first music director to make a regional song go viral worldwide with Naaka Mukka. Antony’s live concert promises to be the most anticipated show of the decade, featuring dance, fun, and celebrations.

Kolkata

Sholoana Bangaliana - Season 9

When: April 14 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Nazrul Tirtha

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Bengalis celebrate their culture through thirteen festivals in twelve months, each showcasing a facet of their true Bengali identity. “Sholoana Bangaliana” is a celebration of all that is quintessentially Bengali, including music, poetry, songs, dramatics, and food. Poila Boishakh is the facet of the Bangali New Year, requiring a grand celebration that rivals the Durga Puja. Bengalis gather with family and friends to celebrate over music, drama, poetry, and a community dinner with traditional Bengali cuisine.

Thread and Yarn

When: April 6 | 11 AM - April 23 | 1 PM

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Crocheting, derived from the French word ‘croche’, meaning hook, is a needlework technique that involves interlocking looped stitches. Throughout history, it has been used to create various items like hats, socks, and blankets. During World War II, American women crocheted sweaters, caps, and scarves for soldiers.

This workshop focuses on exploring crochet stitches and techniques, with a particular emphasis on jewellery creation, highlighting the half-long technique and adding unique textures to designs.

