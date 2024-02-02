Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Mahesh Kale Live in Concert

When: February 4 | 5.30 PM onwards

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Vocalist Mahesh Kale won the 63rd National Film Award for Best Playback Singer for his classical piece in the film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli. With a captivating stage presence and exceptional musicality, he has gained recognition in the north Indian classical music community. Kale, a disciple of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, has a rich pedigree in classical, semi-classical, and Marathi natya sangeet.

His technical expertise in rhythm and melody is evident in his performances. He invites audiences to experience the rhythmic soulful dance of ragaas sung by maestro Shri Mahesh Kale.

Spoken Fest 2024

When: February 3 & 4 | 1 PM to 10 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Garden

Cost: Rs 1,799 onwards

Spoken is a two-day performing arts festival that celebrates words, voices, and stories. It features music, theatre, poetry, and stories, aiming to bring laughter, tears, awe, thoughtfulness, and togetherness. The festival requires attendees to be fully, wholeheartedly, and unapologetically themselves.

The artist lineup includes Likhari, Shweta Tripathi and Slow Cheeta, Rabia Kapoor, Rahgir, Shikha Talsania, Sayani Gupta, Sriti Jha, Gurleen Pannu, Nayab Midha, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, Varun Grover, Niharika NM, Swanand Kirkire, and Dolly Singh, among others.

Prashasti Singh - Man of the House

When: February 3 to 10

Where: Multiple Venues

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Prashasti Singh, an Indian comedian known for her stand-up comedy, writing, acting, and improvisation, is set to deliver a fresh dose of humour in her latest show. With a repertoire of new jokes, she promises laughter and relatability, inviting audiences to join her for an evening of entertainment.

Expect an experience filled with laughter, entertainment, and a delightful showcase of her comedic artistry.

Delhi

India Art Fair 2024

When: February 1-4

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds

Cost: Rs 700 onwards

India Art Fair, the platform for discovering modern and contemporary art from South Asia, features over 90 galleries and institutions showcasing iconic artists, talks, workshops, and artist projects. The premier destination for South Asian creativity, it offers a range of events, including talks, workshops, and live performances.

Mohabbat Zindabaad by Jai Singh

When: February 3 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

The "Kuch bhi" show is an art form that tells a story about the performer's life experiences over a decade. The show is a warm hug and a roller coaster of emotions, showcasing the experiences of family, friends, and even grandparents. The performer aims to make the audience feel emotions and scream out of love. The show was a rejected script, but it is now creating magic, showcasing the power of dreams and love. The anecdotes from the show will become a part of everyday life

Bengaluru

India Cocktail Week

When: February 3 and February 4 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

The Indian Cocktail Festival (ICCW) returns for a weekend of cocktails, music, and fun. The two-day event features 25+ international and homegrown bar pop-ups from the world's top 50 bars, including 1800 Tequila, Absolut, Bacardí, Baileys, Beefeater, Black & White, Breezer, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Gordon’s Gin, Jack Daniel’s, Jameson, Johnnie Walker Blonde, Jose Cuervo, Ki No Bi, Lucifer’s Gold, Malfy, Monkey 47, Pistola, Patrón, Red Bull, Singleton, Skyy Vodka, Smirnoff, Tanqueray, and Wild Turkey Bourbon.

The festival is a must-attend event for cocktail enthusiasts and mixology enthusiasts.

Karnataka Bikers Carnival

When: February 3 and 4

Where: KTPO Ground

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Join this two-day motorcycling extravaganza, celebrating the epitome of motorcycle culture. Enjoy premium motorcycles, cutting-edge accessories, and revolutionary electric vehicles. Enjoy fan interactions, celebrity talks, and engaging entertainment. Enjoy a culinary journey with delectable food and live music.

This event is an eclectic blend of excitement, entertainment, and camaraderie, creating unforgettable memories for attendees.

Matan Caspi Live at Sunburn Union

When: February 3 | 7:30 PM Onwards

Where: Sunburn Union

Cost: Rs 999 - Rs 1,999

Progressive House King Matan Caspi at Sunburn Union promises to be the biggest night of the year, with pulsating beats and infectious rhythms set to set the stage on fire. Caspi is known for pushing the boundaries of Progressive House, and the vibrant lights and immersive sounds at Sunburn Union guarantee an atmosphere of pure exhilaration.

The event promises to create unforgettable memories and a celebration of music, unity, and the pulsating rhythm of life. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night and book your tickets now to be swept away by the unparalleled vibes at Sunburn Union.

Hyderabad

Sunday Live - W/ Ram Miriyala

When: February 4 | 8 PM - February 5 | 12 AM

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ram Miriyala is an Indian musician, singer, and songwriter from Andhra Pradesh. With a voice that enthrals and leaves you humming in pure delight, Miriyala's performance promises to be a mesmerising journey through soulful melodies and unforgettable tunes.

Ilakathamafiliya

When: February 4 | 8.30 PM onwards

Where: The Palate Pleasure

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

To all the Telugu-speaking enthusiasts, get ready for an evening tailored just for you! Join the laughter-packed extravaganza, and craft scenes and weave together moments to create a beautiful tapestry of joy.

This show is curated to tickle your funny bone and bring everyone together for an evening filled with infectious laughter. Come and be part of this unique comedy experience, where the power of humour transcends language barriers, uniting us in laughter.

Magic Mandala Workshop

When: February 4 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Bird Box

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Embark on a transformative journey of self-expression with our Mandala Art Workshop, inviting you to unlock your creativity in a serene and immersive setting. Delve into the ancient art of mandala creation where each intricate pattern holds therapeutic and meditative significance. This workshop offers more than just artistic exploration; it provides a space for relaxation and self-discovery.

Engage in the rhythmic process of crafting mandalas, allowing your inner creativity to flourish and find tranquillity in the mindful strokes of your creation. Join an enriching experience, where art becomes a gateway to both expression and inner calm.

Chennai

Rock On Harris Live In Concert 2.0

When: February 3 | 7 PM onwards

Where: YMCA Ground, Nandanam

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Harris Jayaraj, the maestro, is set to perform his first concert in a decade in Chennai. The highly anticipated event promises to be filled with back-to-back sold-out shows, showcasing his musical brilliance. Jayaraj's melodies are deeply ingrained in the soul. This is a rare opportunity to witness the epitome of concert magic.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience

When: February 2 - 17 March | 10 AM - 10 PM

Where: Express Avenue Mall

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience in India offers visitors a unique and engaging way to interact with Vincent Van Gogh's works. The immersive exhibit, featuring 20,000 Lumens Projectors, takes visitors on a mesmerising journey through Van Gogh's complex life and extraordinary body of work. The exhibit captures the hearts of viewers with bright colours and swirls of paint, offering a great first step for falling in love with art.

The immersive experience transcends traditional gallery settings by combining cutting-edge technology with Van Gogh's timeless artistry, creating an unforgettable sensory experience that transcends traditional boundaries of art appreciation.

Padmabushan Dr.P. Susheela Musical Nite

When: February 4 | 4:25 PM

Where: Kamarajar Arangam

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Dr P Susheela, a legendary singer, returns with a live show featuring 25+ celebrity singers. The event is part of a fundraising programme for a good cause. Super singers include Neha Girish, Haripriya, Maanasi, and Srisa.

Kolkata

Jazbaa ft Javed Ali Live

When: February 3 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Science City Auditorium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

For Indian playback singer Javed Ali, the song Jashn-E-Bahaara from the film Jodhaa Akbar (2008) was a turning point. With over 100 songs across films, Ali is mostly popular for songs Kun Faya Kun, Tu Hi Haqeeqat, Guzarish, and Tum Mile, among others.

This weekend, gear up to immerse yourself in the ecstasy of Sufi music as Ali promises a soulful experience, including famous songs across Bollywood, Sufi, and folk music genres.

Fukra Comedy Festival

When: February 3 | 5 PM

Where: Dhono Dhanno Auditorium

Cost: Rs 749 onwards

Get ready to burst into laughter as Fukra Entertainment proudly presents the inaugural edition of Kolkata's first-ever comedy festival, the 'Fukra Comedy Festival.' Join the event for an evening filled with uproarious laughter, where some of the most hilarious names in the comedy scene converge to create an unforgettable experience.

Come be a part of this comedic extravaganza and let the infectious humour of talented comedians turn your evening into a laughter-filled celebration!

The Warehouse ft. YOTTO

When: February 2 | 9 PM - February 3 | 4 AM

Where: JW Marriott Hotel

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The Warehouse hosts a night featuring renowned DJ and producer Yotto, who has remixed artists like Orbital, Gorillaz, Rufus du Sol, Diplo, and Coldplay. With a reputation for A&R, artwork, and strategic planning, Yotto has received support from tastemakers like Pete Tong. The Warehouse invites listeners to experience the pulsating heart of Kolkata's underground scene, creating an immersive audio-visual spectacle that is not just heard but felt and lived.

