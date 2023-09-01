Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on September 2 and 3

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Modak Special

When: September 2 | 10 AM onwards

Where: Culinary Craft

Cost: Rs 2,950 Onwards

Talking about Ganesh Chaturthi and forgetting the absolute authentic delicacy—Modaks—would be unfair!

The Ganpati festival is synonymous with this sweet dumpling made from jaggery, coconut, wheat flour, and ghee.

Prior to Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesha, learn how to make the traditional ukdaiche modak, and a couple of other variations for the health-conscious. For instance, whole wheat fried modak, sugar-free til modak, and the traditional elaada for a sweeter festival experience.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Toiletpaper: Run As Slow As You Can

When: August 31 - September 30

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

The largest exhibition ever by TOILETPAPER, ‘Run As Slow As You Can’, will showcase a surreal and oversaturated universe of hyperrealist installations and images. The exhibition is led by Italian contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, who creates pop-culture-inspired parallel universes of edgy, provocative visuals.

Cattelan is known for his mix of genius and irreverence, while Ferrari is an Italian photographer whose surrealistic vision is a reflection of his early mentors. The exhibition aims to question the way we engage with an increasingly virtual world, drowned in visual stimulation.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Concert

When: September 2 | 6.45 onwards

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the voice behind superhits songs from movies Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Main Hoon Na, Dhadkan, Khiladi, Yes Boss, Chalte Chalte, Judwaa, Om Shanti Om, and others, will be performing live this weekend in Mumbai.

Get your tickets to immerse yourself in the magic of Bollywood’s golden era.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

World Cabernet Sauvignon Day

When: September 7 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Experience The World Of Wines

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Whether you're an experienced connoisseur or just starting out on your wine adventure, treat yourself to six different varieties that promise a journey beyond boundaries.

Be a part of the global cabernet adventure with wine expert Shreya Nair, and, unlock a new flavour with each sip as you explore a symphony of international notes.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Delhi

Wine O'Clock Odyssey: Exploring Through Tastings

When: September 3 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Hauz Khas Market

Cost: Rs 2,750 onwards

Indulge your senses and refine your palate at the Wine Tasting Workshop that is designed to take you on a journey through the world of wines, from the vineyards to your glass. It will unravel the complexities of various wine varietals, teaching you to discern subtle notes and appreciate the nuances of each sip.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast eager to deepen your knowledge or a curious beginner looking to explore, this workshop offers an opportunity to enhance your appreciation for the art of winemaking. Join us for an afternoon of sophistication and discovery as we uncork the secrets of wine tasting.

Get your passes to tantalise your taste buds and deepen your appreciation for the art of winemaking!

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Jazbaa ft Javed Ali Live

When: September 3 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Sirifort Auditorium

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Javed Ali, an Indian playback singer with over a hundred films across major Indian film industries, gained public attention in 2008 with his rendition of Jashn-E-Bahaara in the film Jodhaa Akbar. His discography includes A Wednesday, Delhi-6, Rockstar, Raanjhanaa, and Raees. Ali has also won a Screen Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for his rendition of the title track from Ishaqzaade (2012).

Get ready to immerse yourself in the ecstasy of Sufi music as Ali promises a soulful experience that includes famous songs across Bollywood, Sufi, and folk music genres.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Udyan Utsav

When: August 16 - September 17 | 10 AM - 5 PM

Where: Amrit Udyan

Cost: RSVP

Experience the timeless charm of a bonsai garden, witness musical fountains, and explore over 100 rose varieties in innovative vertical gardens and tranquil spiritual gardens.

Udyan Utsav II, the second edition of Udyan Utsav at Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will showcase the monsoon season's beauty and diversity of gardens. The event was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

Visitors can explore diverse gardens like Sheesham Tree, Bal Vatika, and Herbal Garden, as well as the Bonsai Garden, Vertical Gardens, and Spiritual Gardens.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Chai Met Toast concert at Phoenix Market City

When: September 2 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 1,399 onwards

When Chai Met Toast is a four-piece band from Kochi, Kerala which made its debut EP with 'Joy of Little Things'. The band's chart-topping hits include "So Beautiful, with You" that will transport the crowd to a whimsical world, reminiscent of "Love You The Same."

It gained critical and public acclaim with their 2018 hit 'Khoj (Passing By)' from their sophomore album 'Believe.'

Embracing the mantra of hope and resilience, this euphoric blend of folk and pop transports listeners to a whimsical world. Get your tickets to be transported on a musical journey that will touch your soul.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The Classic Sufi Concert

When: September 2 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

Ustad Shujaat Khan, son of legendary sitar player Ustad Vilayat Khan, has performed at numerous music festivals in India and abroad. He will be presenting Sufi music at the Classic Sufi Concert, starting with Indian Classical music and continuing with contemporary renditions of famous Ghazals. This event combines heritage and Sufi music, making it a perfect blend for audiences.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Macrame Workshop by ArtDelight Group

When: September 2 | 11:30 AM onwards

Where: ArtDelight Group

Cost: Rs 1,699 onwards

A way of unleashing your creativity and creating thousands of products including planters, tapestries, key rings, macramé pots, coasters, and bags. Macrame is an art of knotting threads that involves creating various patterns and products without the need for tools like needles.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

EXT x Moonshine Presents - Indeed Weekender

When: September 1 | 1 PM - September 3 | 11 PM

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

The 'Indeed' festival, organised by EXT and The Moonshine Project, is a three-day event that celebrates art, culture, film, and music. The festival’s name is a play on the word “Indie”, showcasing the city’s vibrant art, music, and culture.

The festival is designed to be inclusive, drawing people from diverse backgrounds and cultures, fostering unity and acceptance, featuring local and international artists, and is set against the stunning EXT and The Moonshine Project.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Sip and paint w/ mixology session

When: September 3 | 1 PM onwards

Where: Xora Bar & Kitchen

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

For everyone fascinated by art or even for those who just love vibrant colours, signing up for this experience would be a great idea as you will learn how to make fabulous compositions with mesmerising effects with just three or more acrylic colours on a cut-out bike, types of fluid art and their versatility to do on various surfaces.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Shanmukha Priya Live

When: September 2 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Shanmukha Priya, a sensational Indian Idol 2021 finalist, will be performing live on September 2 in Hyderabad. With her captivating voice and versatility in both eastern and western music genres, she is destined for international acclaim.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Waffle Making Workshop

When: September 2 | 11 AM onwards

Where: Reema’s Swad Cooking Classes

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Whether you're a passionate cook or just looking to enhance your culinary skills, here’s the time for you to try a hands-on session of eggless waffle making that promises a feast for both your taste buds and creativity.

Get your passes for a delightful experience to explore the art of creating scrumptious eggless waffles and discover the secrets behind the perfect balance of fluffiness and flavour without the need for eggs.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Barkha Ritu-Musical Celebration with the Maestros

When: September 2 | 5.45 PM onwards

Where: Narada Gana Sabha Auditorium

Cost: Rs 350 onwards

Monsoons have inspired traditional Indian music, giving rise to soulful ragas such as Malhar, des, Megharanjani, and Varunapriya. Performed during the monsoon months, these raagas explore the different moods associated with rain.

Banyan Tree came up with the concept of “Barkha Ritu—A Musical Festival with Masters”, a grand festival of music encapsulating the sentiments the rain brings. The festival will have performances by renowned artists and their creative renditions of monsoon raagas.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Thinking Out Loud by Manoj Prabakar

When: September 2

Where: Medai - The Stage Alwarpet

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Manoj Prabakar, a Chennai-based stand-up comic, is an introvert and frustrated software engineer. His humorous take on middle-class upbringing, work life, and education has been well-received.

Join him in sharing his thoughts through jokes, showcasing his frustrations and bringing humour to the comics.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Trimūrti | Chapter ONE

When: September 2 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Nazrul Mancha

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Trimūrti | Chapter ONE is a musical event featuring three legendary musicians, including Nachiketa Chakraborty, Anjan Dutt, and Silajit Majumder, who will showcase their unique styles and talents to audiences worldwide, transcending boundaries and genres.

The event blends the finest elements of Bengali modern music, showcasing the unmatched prowess of these musical legends.

Secure your spot now to witness the birth of a new chapter in Bengali music history.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

NCPA-HSBC Music Workshop by Shantanu Moitra

When: September 2 | 11 AM

Where: Zoom

Cost: NA

Composition is the foundation of music performance and is essential for its heart and soul. In this two-part series, Shantanu Moitra shares his perspectives on a successful composer and identifying one's essence within oneself. He delved into the fundamentals of composing, tools used, and adaptable approaches for composing across diverse media.

Moitra's journey spans from creating catchy advertising jingles to iconic films like Parineeta, 3 Idiots, Pink, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. His repertoire includes independent albums like Ab Ke Sawan and Gulzar in Conversation with Tagore.

His creativity extends beyond music, with ventures like 100 Days in Himalayas and Songs of the River. This series encapsulates the essence of composition, offering profound insights into its intricate construction and the incredible journey of one of its maestros, Shantanu Moitra.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Zakir Khan Live

When: September 2 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Zakir Khan, known for his unique Indian style of comedy that involves him catching on to the emotions that are common to every Indian household, is on the road with his latest stand-up show. Catch the Sakht Launda himself, Zakir Khan, live.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.