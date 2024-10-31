Diwali decor: Last minute tips for the festive home

Residences shimmering with lanterns and fairy lights are a beautiful sight to behold during Diwali celebrations. While it might all appear very similar at a glance from the outside, every home has a unique statement and character within, which resonates multifold amidst the festive fervour.

The décor during Diwali captures the true spirit of the home. Emphasising opulence and grandeur can be achieved through rich textiles, shimmering accents, and thoughtful arrangements. Incorporating traditional elements like handcrafted items or family heirlooms can add a personal touch.

If you’ve been scrambling for the right ideas for a little too long, you might want to go through some last-minute tips for a swift yet swanky Diwali home décor.

The first impression

As cliché as it might sound, ‘first impression is the last impression’ is almost a universal truth, and you cannot afford a miss. Guests arriving at your homes must feel they are indeed being received with warmth, while the sense of inherent luxury must also be on the fore.

Image source: Shutterstock

If you are an antique aficionado, Diwali is the perfect time of the year to bring your heritage collections out. The brass diyas stored in the cabinets must not be forgotten at this point, for they would lay the perfect entry ramp for the guests.

At the entryway, you can greet them with an ornate frame or an oversized mirror placed above a statement console table—a setting embodying the grandeur within yourself and your home. Handpicked floral garlands bring a fresh, vibrant touch, alongside a colourful Rangoli and a few exquisite statement pieces.

It’s all about the lights

It is a no-brainer that lighting constitutes the core of Diwali home décor, especially since it is termed as the festival of lights.

Even as traditional diyas continue to be one of the most elegant decor options, we must not refrain ourselves from some experimentations this Diwali. The idea is to add an element of layering to the lighting throughout the home, carefully blending the decorative lanterns with modern pendant lights, opulent chandeliers, floor lamps and LED lighting.

If elegance is your language, go for floor lamps with crystal or gold detailing, and you can also consider making some extra efforts by pairing them with those curios you might have gifted yourself during a trip to the Middle East. The chandeliers and pendant lights can add a touch of festivity and royalty to your home’s festive décor. If you seek more, explore clusters of scented and LED candles.

Eye for the detail

A quest for luxury and opulence warrants an eye for detail, therefore, there has to be a sense of symmetry or coherence between the palates and textures incorporated. Everyday cushions are a big no for this occasion, and must immediately be replaced with some luxuriant splendour.

Image source: Shutterstock

Cushions with brocade-metallic embroidery, velvet or silk may be some good options for this year’s Diwali décor. As for the overall colour toning, some rich and vibrant ones like maroon with gold accents, royal blue and deep emerald can be the go-to options for the perfect blend of festivity and luxury.

Laying the table

The other crucial facet is laying the table, which requires you to choose the right cutlery and placemats, but most importantly the right vibe. To add a layer of sophistication, pick texture fabric-based table linens, like silk and jacquard, which can be topped with fresh flowers for a soothing ambience.

You can further try a touch of exquisite silverware or brassware for a festive dash to your foyer and dining table. The dining centrepiece must be chosen for further elevating the decor; maybe some floral arrangements, an elegant candelabra and a fruit- and nut-filled handcrafted brass platter can do the trick. And nothing short of the icing on the cake would be stoneware or porcelain dinnerware with metallic cutlery and glasses with gold rims.

Image source: Shutterstock

Spiritual elegance

A home’s vibe of festivity and luxury during Diwali can be enhanced with the look as well as the feel, especially the aroma. How about incorporating some essential oil diffusers or scented candles in fragrances like vanilla, jasmine or sandalwood?

In addition to calming the senses, these scents will complement the opulence. Incense sticks or camphor in metal holders can also contribute to a sense of spiritual elegance.

Let the joy and love you share with your loved ones get reflected throughout your home this Diwali. The essence of luxury, after all, lies not only in material possessions but also in the memories you make together. So, light the candles, decorate carefully, and wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

(Aashita Chadha is the Co-founder of The KariGhars, an interior designing firm.)