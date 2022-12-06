Tucked away in the woods, Echoes of Earth was a musical spectacle like no other

After a two-year hiatus, Echoes of Earth was back again, in Bengaluru last weekend. And the musical gala, touted to be the country’s ‘greenest’ festival, did not disappoint.





As patrons walked past large awnings, through the woods, towards Embassy Riding School, a music festival like no other awaited them. It was truly a feast, not just for the ears, but for all other senses too, thanks to the bright lights and the diverse art spread across the venue.





I felt like an expeditioner, walking through the pathways adorned with little cues that hinted at the festival’s theme of sustainability. A winding path later, I came across a signage pointing to different stages, egging me to pick my own journey.

Signage at Echoes of Earth - Picture courtesy: Akanksha Sarma

As I stood wondering which path to pick, I saw groups of friends, arms wrapped around each other, flocking to the stage of their choice.





Around every stage that I approached, I could find people camping out with their blankets, drinks in hand, taking in all the sights, while some swayed to the music in the breezy setting. A sense of lightness permeated the air, transporting everyone to a tranquil state of being.





In short, the entire festival had the vibes of a giant happy picnic.





According to the organisers of the festival, Echoes of Earth attracted 20,000 people, over two days.

Action on stage

Falcon stage at Echoes of Earth - Picture courtesy: Akanksha Sarma

The sprawling lush campus of Embassy Riding School provided an excellent backdrop for music bands from across the globe to take the stage.





The festival’s local talent, including rapper Hanumankind, set the Falcon stage on fire with their upbeat music. The crowds were on their feet, grooving to the psychedelic techno music, cheering for an encore.





At the Himalayan Ibex stage, some of the more experimental gigs stole the show. Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, an Australia-based music collective, was the standout group, with unique sci-fi jazz sounds, which made the crowd sync in style to every beat.





The Scorpion and Big Tree stages had more intimate, lowkey gigs from bands such as Lojal Experience from Manipur.

Himalayan Ibex stage at Echoes of Earth - Picture courtesy: Akanksha Sarma

Beyond music

As I moved away from the music stages towards the food and the drinks, I was a bit disappointed. The options were not very impressive, and their prices even less so. Basic food items, such as rolls and cotton candies, too were priced higher than expected.





A simple cocktail could set you back by a few thousands, and this is not what one would expect from a festival where the tickets were already exorbitantly priced (Rs 3,000-7,000).





However, one of the biggest plusses at Echoes of Earth this year was that one could bring their furry friends. The venue was pet-friendly and even had a dedicated pet zone, where one could take care of the needs of their pets, as and when required.





The artwork on display was second to none. Curated by a bunch of local artists, the paintings and installations at the festival touched upon a number of subjects, such the harmful effects of single-use plastic and the vastness of India’s ecosystem. Certainly a sight for sore eyes! There was also a flea market selling T-shirts and collectibles such as vinyl records.

An art installation at Echoes of Earth - Picture courtesy: Akanksha Sarma

An evening to remember

As the festival wrapped up, everyone began to trudge to the parking lot, looking to head back home. But that was not to be. For it was just 10.30 pm, and the night was still young!





Soon the parking lot transformed to an after-party zone, with people passing drinks back and forth, thus keeping the spirits of the vibrant festival alive, just a tad longer.