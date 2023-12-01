India’s love for pizza continues, but with a desi twist

It was in January 1996 when the trademark red-and-white logo of Domino’s Pizza first appeared on the scene in an upscale neighbourhood of New Delhi. With 1,863 outlets in the country today, the global pizza brand not only introduced pizza as a ‘cuisine’ to Indians, but also revolutionised the service industry by offering a 30-minute delivery.

A few months later, another US-origin pizza brand, Pizza Hut, landed in India with a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Indians were quick to accept pizza, since it has a striking similarity to roti (Indian flatbread) that is often consumed with vegetables. With the addition of local vegetables and meat, it became a meal in itself.

In 2019, India’s pizza market stood at $1.5 billion according to Euromonitor International, owing to the popularity of the ‘international’ dish.

“The reason why Domino’s became synonymous with pizza is because we incorporated a series of flavours that were palatable for India,” says Sandeep Anand, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s India, to YS Life.

Ranch Chicken Pizza at Que Sera Sera

Domino’s is the market leader in the organised pizza market with a 50% market share and 70% share in the pizza home delivery segment in India.

Not just global brands, but homegrown QSRs Brik Oven, Chicago Pizza, and Fat Lulu’s are also betting big in the pizza market.

Brik Oven, founded by Anirudh Nopany and Sreeram Anvesh in 2016, stirred up a revolution in Bengaluru with its handmade, wood-fired pizzas.

“The utilisation of predominantly locally sourced ingredients is what sets us apart—this ranges from the wheat we use in our dough to the milk used in mozzarella manufacturing. All these ingredients are sourced from mills and farms that are at a radius of 100 kilometres from our kitchens to ensure freshness, and at the same time, aligns with our goal of offering pizzas that can rival global standards,” shares Nopany.

Today, the brand has eight outlets in the city and is most known for its sourdough pizza.

Over the last few years, India has been at the centre of a pizza renaissance. Whether it’s thin crust pizzas, or varieties made from sourdough; Neapolitana or Sicilian pizza, or more, there’s a greater appetite for consumers to experiment with different flavours.

YS Life decodes what makes pizza so popular in India.

1484 people loved this story The humble paan goes gourmet

The desi twist

The pizza made and consumed in India is not very authentic. Much like our curries, we prefer a tinge of masala, and a hint of spice in an otherwise bland bread.

“Instead of offering international pizzas like pepperoni, we tapped into India’s audience with variants that had paneer and vegetable toppings. For non-vegetarians, chicken tikka has been a favourite,” Anand explains.

Similarly, in June 2023, a TV series titled ‘The Great Indian Pizza Adventure’ featured Jasper Reid, the man who brought Jamie’s Pizzeria to India, on a quest to create different Indian-inspired pizzas using a range of ingredients from across India. Interestingly, some of the creations were Nihari pizza, Chingri Malai pizza, Fish Molee pizza, and Sarson ka Saag pizza.

To cater to the local palate, Domino’s also introduced different formats like burger pizza, zingy parcel, and parantha pizza in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Even local food carts and confectionery groups like Mongini’s and Sugar and Spice are offering Indianised pizza options in every nook and cranny of the country.

Da Susy, a Gurugram-based pizzeria that serves Naples-style pizza, has incorporated chicken offerings in its menu–a rarity in Italy. Another small addition is to have spicy oil, oregano, or chilly flakes on the table.

“We also serve pizza that is already cut in India, which isn’t the case in Italy,” says Susanna Di Cosimo, Chef-owner at Da Susy.

At Domino’s, some of the most popular varieties of pizza include the vegetable-loaded Farmhouse pizza, and Peppy Paneer.

1321 people loved this story The entrepreneur duo behind Uncle Peter’s Pancakes spill the secret behind selling 5,000 pancakes every day

Appetite for experimentation

While Indianised flavours may be the preferred choice for consumers, there’s a growing clientele in urban centres who are well-travelled and seek authentic Italian cuisine.

Two pizzerias from Delhi-NCR– Da Susy (Gurugram), which offers Naples-style pizza, and Leo’s Pizzeria (Vasant Vihar), made it to the highly-anticipated list of top 50 pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2023.

Pizza making at Da Susy

“In Italy, we have close to 300 varieties of tomatoes, each one with a distinct flavour. That’s why we don’t have to add spices or herbs to enhance the taste,” says Susanna.

“Apart from minor tweaks, the pizza is exactly what is characteristic of authentic Italian cuisine,” she says.

La Piazza in Delhi’s plush Hyatt Regency hotel claims to be the first trattoria-style fine dine that has been serving the national capital for over two decades now. From its inception, its focus has been on quality ingredients and traditional recipes, markers of an authentic Italian dining experience.

“Patrons often return for the classic pizzas, such as Margherita, Pepperoni, and La Piazza (with tomatoes, mozzarella, sundried tomato, basil pesto, roasted garlic, goat cheese and oregano), which are prepared with the finest ingredients and cooked to perfection in wood-fired ovens,” says Chef Fabrizio Berretta, Chef De Cuisine at La Piazza, Hyatt Regency Delhi.

In fact, the restaurant’s latest menu draws inspiration from two distinct Italian regions: Liguria along the sun-kissed southern coastline and Piedmont nestled in the picturesque northwest.

Similarly, Que Sera Sera in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb has observed a heightened enthusiasm among consumers to explore diverse cuisines. Since it opened doors almost five months ago, it has witnessed an increasing appreciation for European cuisine, reflecting in its growing clientele and its penchant for elevated dining experiences.

“We’re all about embracing the Indian palate, but when it comes to pizzas, we stick to our European roots. While you won’t find tikkas and kormas in our pizza lineup, we’ve got something special like the Ranch Chicken–a delicious blend of fajita chicken, caramelised onions, chives, mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of ranch dressing. It’s our way of offering a taste that’s both familiar and uniquely ours,” says Santosh Keshav Magdum, Head Chef, Que Sera Sera, Mumbai.

In line with evolving consumer tastes, Domino’s also launched a gourmet pizza range in November 2022 to an overwhelming response. It now offers Caprese, Burrata Pesto, Primavera, and Smoked Chicken pizza.

Health at the centre

Of course, a crop of Indians want tasty pizzas without underscoring the health aspect. That’s probably why sourdough crusts and plant-based meats are increasingly gaining popularity.

During its initial phase, Brik Oven introduced a blend of classic and indulgent pizzas. The classics, such as Margherita and Pepperoni, were the cornerstones. Alongside, it offered more extravagant combinations like sundried tomatoes with garlic and feta, as well as braised mushrooms infused with truffle oil and crowned with arugula and goat cheese.

Brik Oven Co-founder Sreeram Anvesh

“Our house-made dairy cheese, light sourdough pizzas, and premium ingredients are a testament to our commitment to excellence. As diners seek health-conscious options without compromising on flavour, Brik Oven is in a favourable position,” adds Anvesh. Recently, the pizza brand organised an artisanal cheese-making workshop to give its patrons a sneak peek into how their pizzas are made.

The culinary landscape in India has witnessed a rising preference for lighter and crispier options like thin crust pizzas. We've observed a growing demand for thin crust variants, reflecting a shift towards healthier and lighter choices among our discerning patrons.

On the other hand, with plant-based meats catching on for several reasons, Domino’s became the first QSR brand to launch a substitute for meat in India by way of its Unthinkable pizza.

“Not only do we keep track of trends that cater to Indian consumers, we also keep a close watch on international trends. An amalgamation of these two led to our product innovation strategy,” explains Anand.

Sweet spot

An add on to the growing popularity of pizza in India has been the price point at which it is offered.

One of Domino’s marquee ranges, Pizza Mania, which was launched in 2007 with a price point of Rs 39, continues to do well even now.

“No one would have thought of pizza being available at an affordable price point. The idea was to democratise pizzas for Indians and this price point enabled it to happen. Today, our Pizza Mania range is still easy on the pocket, starting at Rs 49,” shares Anand.

In 2022, Pizza Hut launched its new Flavour Fun range offering 12 new pizzas starting at Rs 79. Similarly, at homegrown national pizza brand La Pino’s Pizza, one can opt for the personal slices (22.5 cm pizza slice) that starts from Rs 125.

In a nutshell, India’s love affair with pizzas is here to stay if international giants and domestic players continue offering choices that are experimental yet provide comfort.

“The Indian consumer showcases a beautiful amalgamation of preferences. While there's a growing inclination towards global tastes, there's also a deep appreciation for local flavours,” points out Magdum.