Golden Globe Awards 2024: A year of many firsts
The Golden Globe Awards make a comeback with Oppenheimer and Succession winning big.
Monday January 08, 2024,
4 min Read
Hollywood's award season is finally here with the Golden Globe Awards making a comeback. The NBC dropped the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022, following a controversy that the voting body was sexist and racist, and had no representation of the Black community. The controversy also led to the dissolution on HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) in June last year, and the Golden Globes was acquired by Eldridge Industries.
In the new avatar, Golden Globes has a voting body of 300, as compared with the earlier 85-member team, and includes a 10% representation of the Black community.
"Thanks for changing your game," said Robert Downey Jr., during his acceptance speech for Oppenheimer, referring to the corruption and lack of diversity scandal.
The Golden Globe Awards, usually considered to paint an image of the ultimate contenders for the Oscars, has been rather fulfilling for artists across segments. As many as 14 artists won their first Golden Globe Awards this year, including Christopher Nolan, Kieran Culkin, Lily Gladstone, Matthew Macfadyen, Jesse Armstrong, Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, among others.
"I was nominated for Golden Globes like 20-years ago... And when that moment passed, I thought, I'll never be in this room again," Culkin said during his speech.
'Barbenheimer' might have been the top topic of discussion among cinema-gooers and lovers, but with five awards, the clear winner at the Golden Globes was Oppenheimer, followed by Succession, which won three categories.
Barbie, however, did go home with two awards–Best Original Song for Bellie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For?, and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a brand new category introduced this year.
If Golden Globes truly set a precedent for the Academy Awards, director Nolan might just win his very first Oscars in March, this year. Similarly, Robert Downey Jr, who has earlier lost to Heath Ledger (Joker) in 2009, might finally win the Oscar for Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Here's the list of winners of the Golden Globe Awards, 2024:
- Best Motion Picture–Drama: Oppenheimer
- Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
- Best Motion Picture–Animated: The Boy and the Heron
- Best Motion Picture–Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Director-Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Best Original Score–Motion Picture: Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
- Best Original Song–Motion Picture: Bellie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, What Was I Made For?, Barbie
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture–Da'Vine Joy Randolph
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series–Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama: Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Oppenheimer
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Matthew Macfadyen
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy: Jeremy White, The Bear
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series–Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais: Armageddon, Ricky Gervais
- Best Screenplay–Motion Picture: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Beef
- Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy: The Bear
- Best Television Series–Drama: Succession
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Edited by Megha Reddy