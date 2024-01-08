Hollywood's award season is finally here with the Golden Globe Awards making a comeback. The NBC dropped the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022, following a controversy that the voting body was sexist and racist, and had no representation of the Black community. The controversy also led to the dissolution on HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) in June last year, and the Golden Globes was acquired by Eldridge Industries.

In the new avatar, Golden Globes has a voting body of 300, as compared with the earlier 85-member team, and includes a 10% representation of the Black community.

"Thanks for changing your game," said Robert Downey Jr., during his acceptance speech for Oppenheimer, referring to the corruption and lack of diversity scandal.

Robert Downey Jr. accepted the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Oppenheimer

The Golden Globe Awards, usually considered to paint an image of the ultimate contenders for the Oscars, has been rather fulfilling for artists across segments. As many as 14 artists won their first Golden Globe Awards this year, including Christopher Nolan, Kieran Culkin, Lily Gladstone, Matthew Macfadyen, Jesse Armstrong, Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, among others.

"I was nominated for Golden Globes like 20-years ago... And when that moment passed, I thought, I'll never be in this room again," Culkin said during his speech.

'Barbenheimer' might have been the top topic of discussion among cinema-gooers and lovers, but with five awards, the clear winner at the Golden Globes was Oppenheimer, followed by Succession, which won three categories.

Succession won the award for Best Television Series-Drama

Barbie, however, did go home with two awards–Best Original Song for Bellie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's What Was I Made For?, and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a brand new category introduced this year.

If Golden Globes truly set a precedent for the Academy Awards, director Nolan might just win his very first Oscars in March, this year. Similarly, Robert Downey Jr, who has earlier lost to Heath Ledger (Joker) in 2009, might finally win the Oscar for Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Here's the list of winners of the Golden Globe Awards, 2024:

Best Motion Picture–Drama: Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

Best Motion Picture–Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Best Motion Picture–Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Director-Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Original Score–Motion Picture: Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

Best Original Song–Motion Picture: Bellie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture–Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Team behind The Bear--winner of Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy