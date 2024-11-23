With 110 screenings and 72 films, ALT EFF seeks to drive global awareness on climate change

The climate crisis is looming large over us. According to the World Health Organization, 3.6 billion people in the world are living in areas that are susceptible to climate change.

That’s not all!

Between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause approximately 2.5 lakh deaths per year due to undernutrition, malaria, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

The need of the hour is to inspire change through knowledge sharing and awareness. Cinema serves as a key tool in driving this movement, owing to its accessibility and easily consumable format.

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), launched in 2020, is proof of this. Now in its fifth edition, the festival was born out of a belief in the transformative power of cinema to drive awareness and steer action on environmental and climate emergencies.

“The goal is to bring groundbreaking films and compelling stories from around the globe to spotlight the beauty of our planet, highlight environmental challenges, and inspire hope and action,” Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director, ALT EFF tells YS Life.

“By connecting communities through storytelling, ALT EFF has always sought to build a movement for change.”

ALT EFF 2024 is supported by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter Foundation. This year’s festival—the largest edition so far in terms of number of screenings and locations—is scheduled from November 22 to December 8. It features 110-plus screenings of 72 films, across 20 states in India and six international locations.

ALT EFF 2024 will also have shows in rural areas to expand its accessibility.

This year, screenings are being hosted in the Andamans (in partnership with Dakshin Foundation), Srinagar (in partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Fund), rural Odisha (in partnership with Gram Vikas), and Tilonia and Singla (Rajasthan) in partnership with Barefoot College, and Northeast India, among other places.

Films are also being showcased in Costa Rica, Nepal, Chile, USA, Ireland and Australia.

“The international model allows screening partners to host events while connecting to the larger ALT EFF mission. This approach ensures global reach while fostering local engagement and action,” says Khanna.

“We are very excited to showcase powerful storytelling to inspire the younger generation. We will be hosting over 750 screenings in schools across India,” he adds.

Actor and activist Dia Mirza is a part of the jury to select the best films across eight categories, including International Feature Film, Indian Feature Film, Indian Short Film, International Short Film, and Animated Film.

Canadian director Richie Mehta; actors Jackie Shroff, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sayani Gupta, and Mrunmayee Deshpande Rao; playback singer Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar; wildlife filmmaker Gautam Pandey; and a few others have been roped in as ambassadors and advocates of the festival.

Actor Alia Bhatt is also associated with the film festival as the goodwill ambassador.

Amalgamation of old and new

Like the other years, the recurring themes at ALT EFF this year include biodiversity, climate action, conservation, and sustainable living. There’s also greater emphasis on women-led narratives, food politics, and forced adaptation to climate change in this edition.

Each of the films being showcased underwent a rigorous selection process focused on originality, emotional impact, relevance, narrative strength, and production quality.

The festival features a stellar lineup, and some films are not to be missed.

Khanna suggests Stubble: The Farmer’s Bane by Shaz Syed (India), particularly relevant now as the air quality dips in North India. There’s also The Feast by Rishi Chandra (India); Wild Summon by Karni Arieli and Saul Freed (United Kingdom); Searching for Amani by Nicole Gormley and Debra Aroko (USA, Kenya); and Once Upon a Forest by Virpi Suutari (Finland).

There are also some new developments in this year’s edition, says Khanna.

ALT EFF Voices—a spoken world platform dedicated to the environment—has been launched.

An ‘environmental journalism’ award category has also been introduced to highlight and encourage investigative storytelling on critical environmental issues. “It celebrates films that present well-rounded, fact-driven narratives. This year, the environmental journalism category received 31 entries, of which eight were selected,” says Khanna.

“These films explore themes such as resource exploitation, climate justice, and conservation, providing viewers with deep insights into pressing challenges.”

Creating impact

Over the last five years, the event has grown exponentially—from 2,000 virtual attendees in 2020 to an annual audience of over 25,000.

Khanna highlights how the ALT EFF platform attracts filmmakers to showcase environmental stories, encouraging dialogue on climate issues and inspiring action at the community and individual levels.

“The decentralisation model of taking these films to different centres has allowed communities across urban and rural areas to access stories that otherwise might not reach them,” he says.

The festival also features online film screenings. This model has been a game changer, especially with the pay-as-you-feel system that removes financial barriers. It ensures accessibility to a global audience and has significantly expanded the festival’s reach, says Khanna.

“Most of the 72 films, covering themes like biodiversity, climate action, and activism, will be available online, ensuring audiences worldwide can engage with the programme irrespective of their socio-economic background. It is very strongly aligned to our mission to use film to drive awareness and action at scale,” he reiterates.