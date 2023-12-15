Head to these offbeat travel destinations in India in 2024

There is no greater joy than exploring a new destination, immersing in its culture, savouring local cuisines, and making new friends along the way. After all, zindagi na milegi dobara (you won’t get this life again)!

However, most of us have been romanticising international destinations and undervaluing what we have back home! Even if we head out in India, it boils down to usual suspects like Goa, Mumbai, Jaipur, and the like.

Whether it’s hill towns, beachside locations, quaint villages or wildlife sanctuaries, India has no dearth of destinations to venture into. So, move beyond the conventional and traverse unexpected terrains in 2024.

Wondering where to begin? We’ve got the perfect guide for you!

Chatpal, Kashmir

Kashmir is known for its popular tourist attractions like Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg. While these are picturesque locations, there’s a world that awaits you beyond that.

About 80 kilometres from Srinagar in Anantnag district lies Chatpal, a quaint village that has no electricity. Yes, you heard it right! While it may sound like a bummer, the scenic destination set amid a backdrop of pine forests and sun-kissed Himalayas will make it worth the experience.

There’s not much to see here—but that’s the best part because one can simply soak in the surroundings and unwind in the true sense.

A short trek away is the village of Thimran that has a small school and some apple and walnut orchards. The locals are friendly and ever ready to strike a conversation. Sit at leisure and chat away while sipping the aromatic kahwa.

Narara Marine National Park, Gujarat

Did you know India’s first marine national park is a short distance away from Jamnagar in Gujarat? One of the most unexplored destinations in the country, this park is divided into three parts and is spread over 42 small islands. While you are here, find marine life like corals, octopus, anemones, pufferfish, sea horses, and crabs in abundance. However, make sure you visit at low tide to spot these species.

While entry to the park is from all three sides, Narara is most sought-after since there is a short hike over rock and reef to the Gulf of Kachchh. One of the other entries, Poshitra, has plenty of corals but most of the area is shut for public view.

Andretta, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh may conjure images of pristine mountains, valleys, and lush forests, but it can throw a surprise or two with unexplored destinations like Andretta. An hour’s drive away from Bir, which is known for paragliding, Andretta is an artists’ colony that was established way back in the 1920s by Norah Richards, an Irish theatre artist.

Spend a few days here and mingle with artists, potters, craftsmen, and more. Learn pottery at the Andretta Pottery and Craft Society, visit Sobha Singh art gallery and browse through memorabilia at Norah Richard’s house.

Fort Dansborg in Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu

Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu may be the ‘land of temples’ but it boasts of many beach towns that are still not on a traveller’s radar. One such place is Tharangambadi, which translates into the ‘land of singing waves’. Formerly known as Tranquebar (the only Danish outpost in India), this sleepy town located on the Coromandel Coast is the perfect place if you are looking for a slice of tranquility.

Tharangambadi is a town steeped in history, making it a treat for those who’d like to delve deep into the times past. The most prominent landmark here is the Danish Fort, which was constructed in 1620 and was used as a base for the Danish East India Company’s troops.

Another sight worth visiting is the New Jerusalem Church that impresses with its mix of Indian and European architecture. There’s also a tomb of German-born Bartholomäus Ziegenbalg here, who was the first Lutheran missionary to arrive in South India.

Majuli, Assam

The northeastern part of India seems quite out of reach–but the good news is that it’s far more accessible today than ever. If you plan on heading there, we suggest visiting Majuli in Assam, not too far from Guhawati, which is known as the world’s largest river islands. Set on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, this destination is ideal for nature lovers as it is ensconced by lush greenery and water bodies. One needs to get here by boat.

There are also a few sights to visit for the discerning traveller. If you are around, make a stop at Garmur, a holy site that was established in 1656 AD by a revered saint, Jayaharideva, and boasts of several ancient artefacts. The site has a common prayer hall where devotees congregate to seek blessings of the almighty.

Another must-visit spot in Majuli is Tengapania that is famously known for the Golden Pagoda Temple (colloquially termed as Assam’s Golden Temple). The temple complex is spread over 20 hectares of land and is built in the Burmese style of architecture. Inside is a shrine hall that has an imposing statue of Lord Buddha in a meditative position. Apart from this, the complex has a meditation hall, a guest house, a library, and a monastery.

Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Ladakh

Ladakh is a traveller’s dream. While its diverse landscapes and otherworldly charm present a strong case for a visit, there’s also a Dark Sky Reserve that is an added attraction. For the unversed, the reserve monitors light pollution. What can you expect here? There will be complete darkness with clear skies so you can observe the sky without any trouble. It is located in an expanse of 1,073 kms around the Indian Astronomical Observatory.

Also, the telescope at Hanle is perched on Mount Saraswati at a height of 4,500 m, making it one of the highest observatories in the world.

Sandakphu, West Bengal

West Bengal is most known for Kolkata, the ‘City of Joy’, but go deeper and explore destinations like Sandakphu that are home to some of the highest peaks in the state. The town that lies on the border of India and Nepal is no less a paradise—one can enjoy the magnificent mountainscape that covers Mt Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. Locals believe that the coming together of these peaks creates a visual imagery that mimics the head, face, body, and feet of Lord Buddha.

Pawalgarh, Uttarakhand

The next time you plan to visit Uttarakhand, do away with the quintessential hotspots and head straight to Pawalgarh. This town is most famous for the Pawalgarh Conservation Reserve that is home to tigers, elephants, leopards, and other mammals. It’s an equal treat for birders, since the reserve is home to as many as 400 species!