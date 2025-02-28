Elegant, multicultural, and bustling, London melds the old and the new. The modern capital of the United Kingdom is among the oldest of the world’s great cities, with a history that spans almost two millennia.

London’s history goes back to 6,000 BC, when early hunter-gatherers settled in the area near the Thames River, as evidenced by the presence of Bronze Age bridges and Iron Age forts. Ancient Romans founded a port and trading settlement, called Londinium, around 47 AD, four years after they invaded the region. Over centuries, the stolid city has held its ground through innumerable attacks, invasions, disasters, and rebuilds.

In 2023, the population of Greater London was pegged at about 10 million, making it Europe’s third most populous city. Today, Britain’s largest metropolis is also its most diverse— the 300 languages spoken here are testimony.

Jenny Holburne, shepherding her flock of history enthusiasts on a walking tour of the historic Square Mile, reveals that London has four UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Who can name them all, she asks us? She takes pity on us when we dither and dally. “Tower of London, Palace of Westminster and Westminster Abbey (including St Margaret's Church), Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, and Greenwich,” she says.

The metropolis is home to many iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth Tower (better known for housing the Big Ben), St Paul’s Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge, London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, and Trafalgar Square.

“We also have the most museums, art galleries, and cultural venues in the UK. The British Museum, Natural History Museum, Tate Modern, National Gallery, and numerous West End theatres, along with all the historic attractions, draw more than 20 million visitors to London each year,” Holburne says.

The interesting thing about the city is that there’s always a surprise around every corner. Especially when you want to venture beyond the normal! A guide of alternative things to do in London helps escape the typical attractions and offers new ways to look at a city that’s essentially a tourist trap.

Step back in time at London’s oldest church

Founded in 675 AD, All Hallows by the Tower is said to be the oldest church in London. Courtesy: AHBTT

Founded by Erkenwald, Bishop of London, in 675 AD as the chapel of Barking Abbey, All Hallows by the Tower is the oldest church in the City of London. The church, located next to the Tower of London, dates to the introduction of Christianity in Britain during Saxon times (an arch from the Saxon church has endured). A 2nd-century Roman pavement was discovered in 1926 in the crypt.

Interestingly, the simple stone altar in the crypt beneath the main altar is made of stone slabs believed to have been brought back by the Knights Templar from the chapel of King Richard I at Castle Athlit in what is now Israel. Guided tours and the Crypt Museum offer a close look at the history of the church and its relationship with London.

Explore Knights Templar history in their London HQ

The historic Temple Church is located in the legal quarter of central London. Courtesy: Matthias Süßen

Dan Brown popularised the Knights Templar worldwide with his 2023 bestseller, The Da Vinci Code. But the Knights Templar, a French military order of the Catholic faith, have been around for centuries. Founded in 1118 to defend pilgrims on their way to Jerusalem, the organisation was headquartered at Temple Mount. London is home to the English headquarters of the order of crusading monks.

Built in the late 12th Century between Fleet Street and the River Thames, Temple Church has two sections: the Round and the Chancel. The Round Church, consecrated in 1185 by the patriarch of Jerusalem, found inspiration in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the holiest place for the Crusaders. The church, also the site of Magna Carta negotiations, is one of the most beautiful in London.

Discover nine decks of naval history at HMS Belfast

A museum ship moored on the Thames River, HMS Belfast is an interactive family attraction. Courtesy: National Historic Ships

HMS Belfast has been moored on the southern bank of Thames River since 1971. The ship’s globe-trotting history includes firing some of the opening shots in Normandy on D-Day, protecting Arctic convoys to the Soviet Union, and serving in the Korean War.

The town-class light cruiser is humongous: a guided tour reveals that Big Ben can span its deck— twice! More than 950 people, airmen, marines, and sailors, lived and served on the floating city, which had its own chapel, radio station, punishment cells, and bakery. The museum ship, through exhibits, room tours, and first-hand accounts, showcases life at sea during wartime. End your on-board exploration with a coffee at Stokers’ Café or a beer at The Bar.

Uncover the mysterious world of Sherlock Holmes

221B Baker Street, now home to the Sherlock Holmes Museum, is a shrine for Sherlockians. Courtesy: Sherlock Holmes Museum

The adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson wouldn’t be the same if they weren’t set in the lanes of London. Begin at 221B Baker Street, one of the world’s most famous addresses and the site of the Sherlock Holmes Museum. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories place Holmes at this four-storeyed Georgian townhouse from 1881 to 1904. It is among the attractions of Starring Great Britain, a set-jetting campaign that has cast Britain as the star of the show.

A cheerful London ‘Bobby’ greets you at the door and a guide in period costume takes you through the gas-lit rooms filled with Victorian furniture, curiosities, and Sherlock-related items. Other ways to get ‘Sherlocked’? Meet him at Madame Tussauds, explore Sherlock London locations, sign up for a Sherlock walking tour. End the day with a pint at the Sherlock Holmes Pub near Charing Cross.

Nurse a drink at the oldest pub in London

The Mayflower is said to be built on the launching point for the Pilgrim Fathers. Courtesy: The Mayflower

Is there really any one ‘oldest pub in London’? Online searches and local accounts throw up numerous names: The George, the Prospect of Whitby, Ye Old Mitre, and the Old Bell. London’s ancient pubs offer an unusual look at the city’s living heritage, allowing you to explore sites steeped in history with a glass of your favourite tipple.

The Mayflower, a traditional English pub with oodles of ye olde-world charm, is special. The cobbled streets and mooring point hark back to the time when the Pilgrim Fathers reportedly set sail for the promise of America on the Mayflower in 1620. Take in views of the Thames as you enjoy classic pub fare with a choice of traditional ales, craft beers, local gins, and fine wines.

There’s much to do in London that’s beyond the mundane: visit John Keats House to celebrate 230 years of his poetry; take a tea masterclass at Twinings Tea Shop, the over 300-year-old establishment that Queen Elizabeth II preferred; shop at Cecil Court, a 17th century alley chock-a-block with antique shops and second-hand bookstore; have a cuppa at Cafe in the Crypt, a coffee shop located under St Martin-in-the-Fields Church; discover the Churchill War Rooms, where the revered English statesman plotted the war against Germany.

Word on the Water, a floating bookshop, is a book lover's paradise.

You can also take pictures at Word on the Water, a 1920s barge that now houses a floating bookshop; make your way through 1,215-foot Greenwich Foot Tunnel, a pedestrian pathway beneath the Thames; take a walk through Highgate Cemetery, where duelling magicians and vampire hunters were once seen; sign up for a tour of London Distillery Company, the city's first new whisky distillery for over a century; paddle along London's many canals in a canoe; let your senses focus only on the food at Dans le Noir’s dinner in the dark; or bed down for a night in a private lodge at London Zoo.

Across London, unusual experiences abound. Mysterious, strange, surprising, odd, varied, adventurous, secret, different…make your choice. And always keep what Mrs Brown tells Paddington Bear close to your heart: “In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in.”