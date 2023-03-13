Menu
India brings home two Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once wins 7 awards

By Debolina Biswas
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 10:47:32 GMT+0000
India brings home two Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once wins 7 awards
Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian to win an Oscar for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards.
"This is history in the making," said Michelle Yeoh in her acceptance speech after receiving the 95th Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role.

Yeoh-starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged seven Oscars, out of the 11 that it was nominated for, reassuring that independent films and diverse content can dream it, and make it.

Yeoh said, "All the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight...This is the beacon of hope and possibility. Dreams do come true."

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

"Ladies, don't let anybody ever tell you, you are past your prime," the 60-year old, and the first Asian to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars, added.

Here's the list of winners of the 95th Academy Awards:

  • Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Costume Design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Documentary Feature Film: Navalny
  • Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers
The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga received the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film, The Elephant Whisperers | Source: Twitter

  • Film Editing: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
  • Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrein Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, The Whale
  • Music (Original score): Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Music (Original song): Naatu Naatu, RRR; Music by MM Keeravaani; Lyrics by Chandrabose
  • Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Short Film (Animated): The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Short Film (Live Action): An Irish Goodbye
  • Sound: Top Gun: Maverick
  • Visual Effects: Avatar, The Way of Water
  • Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Women Talking
  • Writing (Original Screenplay): Everything Everywhere All at Once

Edited by Megha Reddy

