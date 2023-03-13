India brings home two Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once wins 7 awards

"This is history in the making," said Michelle Yeoh in her acceptance speech after receiving the 95th Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role.

Yeoh-starrer Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged seven Oscars, out of the 11 that it was nominated for, reassuring that independent films and diverse content can dream it, and make it.

Yeoh said, "All the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight...This is the beacon of hope and possibility. Dreams do come true."

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

"Ladies, don't let anybody ever tell you, you are past your prime," the 60-year old, and the first Asian to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars, added.

Here's the list of winners of the 95th Academy Awards:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Costume Design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary Feature Film: Navalny

Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga received the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film, The Elephant Whisperers | Source: Twitter