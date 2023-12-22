Six luxury properties in India that are beyond the ordinary

India believes in Athiti Devo Bhava (Guest is God).

In line with this culture, the hospitality industry, over the last few years, has pivoted towards offering experiences that are personalised and out of the ordinary.

Gone are the days when comfort was the only criteria while picking hotels. Today, the discerning traveller is on the lookout for experiences that are also luxurious.

From havelis-turned-hotels that whisper secrets of their glorious past and wellness retreats that offer a holistic rejuvenation of the mind, body and soul to culinary escapades that reflect the richness of its heritage—there are plenty of options to choose from.

We understand that it may be confusing to zero in on the ideal luxury property for your next trip. YS Life shares a guide to some of the best properties in India that spell luxury from the get-go.

Royal Heritage Haveli, Jaipur

The next time you head to Jaipur aka Pink City, make a stop at The Royal Heritage Haveli that was established by Sawai Madho Singh Ji II of Jaipur as a hunting lodge in the 18th century. In its current form, the boutique hotel is owned by Maharaj Jai Singh and deftly managed by his niece's daughter, Shambhavi Singh.

Get a taste of royalty at this property that offers 21 suites bedecked in true Rajasthani style. What’s more, no two rooms are alike!

It’s not just the accommodation but also the property’s carefully curated culinary experiences that are worth talking about. The Lost Recipes of Khatipura is a special offering here—where Shambhavi takes guests through the recipes of her family that she had learnt from her grandmother.

One can also witness a cooking demonstration where the chef prepares narangi maas (orange with freshly plucked in-house oranges). It’s certainly a refreshing break from the laal maas that has been done to death!

Cost per night: Rs 20,000 onwards + taxes

Chunda Shikar Oudi in Udaipur

A mere 20 minutes away from the Udaipur airport is Chunda Shikar Oudi, nestled amidst 150 acres of verdant wilderness. Once a hunting bastion of the nobility and a part of the erstwhile state of Mewar, the property today bears testimony to its glorious past.

The property consists of two structures. One, a two-bedroom luxury villa with a private pool, with a 5,000-sq feet built-up area, which was once the gaming reserve of the royalty. There’s also a new structure with 10 luxurious suites that offer stunning views of the surrounding wilderness.

Come here to unwind and enjoy some time off amid nature. Take guided nature walks through pristine landscapes, sight rare bird species, or spot leopards. There’s also a private boat safari and a fishing expedition that you can sign up for.

Cost per night: Rs 41,000 onwards + taxes

The presidential villa with three bedrooms, a private deck, and a pool at Dharana Wellness Retreat in Shillim

Dharana Wellness Retreat, Shillim

Tucked away in the Western Ghats, Dharana Wellness Retreat at Shillim is a luxurious eco-wellness retreat that offers wellness programmes and recreational activities based on Ayurveda and science.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the property is one of the world’s top eight hotspots of biological diversity, set amidst bamboo plantations, rice fields, and virgin forests.

Dharana at Shillim offers both long- and short-stay options—guests can opt between the Dharana Presidential Villa or Dharana Pool Villa that offers a private pool and patio, and a butler service.

Combining health and innovation, the property follows a food philosophy that is a cut above the rest. The menus are inspired by fresh, seasonal produce from an organic garden and slow cooking techniques that focus on preserving the natural flavours of the food, working with ingredients known for their curative and nourishing benefits.

Cost per night: Rs 33,000 onwards + taxes

Amayah Villas, Goa

Amayah Villas by Aranayam, Goa

Situated in the heart of Goa, Amayah Villas are bespoke living spaces located in the buzzing Assagao area. Swathed in luxury, each of the 10 villas within the gated complex feature three en-suite bedrooms, a private pool, an individual steam room, open-to-sky shower, a double-height living and dining area, and a deck with an exquisite gazebo, among other amenities.

The villas have been meticulously designed, offering a contemporary take on Indo-Portuguese architecture. The decor is rather eclectic in line with the sensibilities of the destination.

Sustainability is at the heart of Amayah Villas, with the property having been built with materials such as lime plaster, recycled wood, and terrazzo flooring to seamlessly blend opulence with eco-consciousness.

Cost per night: Rs 45,000 + taxes

Pilibhit House, Haridwar

Pilibhit House, Haridwar

Immerse yourself in luxury at this century-old aristocratic mansion by the Ganges—Pilibhit House in Haridwar. A living heirloom that belongs to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913, this noble house has been meticulously restored, and it now forms a part of the IHCL SeleQtions.

Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Puruṣārtha, meaning an ‘object of human pursuit', the 35 artfully restored rooms and suites here are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges and the Shivalik mountains.

The Dining Room offers an extensive menu of vegetarian delicacies—some are treasured recipes from the royal kitchen of the ancestral family.

The property boasts the largest bathing ghat in the city; so stay within its premises to enjoy Ganga aarti or yoga at the Ganges deck.

Cost per night: Rs 31,000+taxes

Amal Tamara in Kerala

Amal Tamara, Mannanchery village, Kerala

Amal Tamara–set against the tranquil waters of the Vembanad lake–is the ideal place to take some time off from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The holistic wellness centre taps into the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda to create transformative experiences that offer diets, exercise and meditation regimes based on the guests’ needs and preferences.

An expert medical team comprising experienced Ayurvedic vaidyas assess the unique needs, body composition, and goals of each guest before designing personalised and specialised schedules.

One can sign up for curative packages–for 7, 14, 21 or 28 days. Each of these experiences targets various health challenges, including weight management, immunity boost, anti-ageing, and panchkarma or detox.

Additionally, a customised menu is designed to suit each individual’s specific dietary and health requirements. It consists of wholesome, organic, vegetarian meals, prepared by expert in-house chefs.

Cost (for a minimum of 7 days): Rs 3,09,000 (double occupancy and inclusive of taxes)

