Staycation meets the sea: Aboard Dubai’s new cruise getaway experience

Dubai is a duality—of the local and the foreign, of modern marvels and timeless traditions, of land and sea.

Dubai’s glittering skyline, reflecting the confluence of cultures, stands out even more when you see it far away from its beaches and businesses, aboard a ship called Resorts World One, docked at Al-Maktoum Terminal 1.

I was invited to Resorts World One's two-night journey to Sir Bani Yas Island, a salt dome created millions of years ago. That evening—a day after when the city celebrated both Diwali and Halloween—the cruise, decked out in Diwali decorations, departed on its maiden voyage through the Persian Gulf.

The experience is designed to provide cruisers, particularly those hailing from outside the UAE, a chance to explore the city. Most of Dubai's landmarks including the Burj Khalifa, Meena Bazaar, and Dubai Mall were a short drive from the port. And just like the melting pot that is Dubai, the cruise too made sure to offer an experience attuned to everyone’s interest.

“We have converted the ship by making different venues, different places so people can find their own vibe. Because not everyone likes the same thing,” said Colin Au, CEO and Executive Director of Resort World Cruises.

For instance, at the seafood grille at the top deck, one got to see a performance by a belly dancer from Lebanon, with sheesha pipes and an Arabic DJ adding to the Middle Eastern charm. The onboard performers also put together a Bollywood ensemble to match.

Photo credits: Resorts World Cruises

“These are not set and we keep changing things every night to ramp up,” said Au. One of the key appeals for this crew in particular, noted Au, is that celebrations extend late into the night—unlike several cruise liners in Asia which cap activities onboard by midnight. For instance, on the 12th deck, late supper was being served till dawn at The Lido, a multi-cuisine buffet service, ranging from Jain food to Arabic and international cuisine.

A long sail

The cruise itself isn't a new vessel. Made in 1999 in Germany, she has sailed changing hands across various companies and ownership.

Before being rechristened as Resort World One under the new ownership of Resort World Cruises, she was known as Explorer Dream, and before that, SuperStar Virgo, deployed in regions across Asia and Australia. A Japanese movie, Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de (2013), was also shot on the ship in 2013.

The ship itself is designed to mimic what is essentially a microcosm of Dubai. Each of the 13 decks promises several entertainment avenues and food stalls, dotted with restaurants and bars of different cuisines from all over the world. There is an Italian gelateria next to the Grecian Parthenon pool, an American-esque gaming arcade, and a conventional pizzeria and cafes.

Parthenon pool Photo credits: Resorts World Cruises

One of the highlights—Deck Seven—has a vibrant casino for those who want to indulge in a game or two of poker, roulette, and Wheel of Fortune, among others. Also, located on the same deck is the Dream Diner—a picturesque dining spot with an eclectic menu to suit a wide range of taste palettes.

As far as the stay goes, the Resort World One cruise comes with a standard tier system of rooms available on deck. The options begin with the economical interior rooms priced at $480 (Rs 40,545) for two passengers to the luxurious presidential suite which could fetch you a hefty $1,800-$1,900 (Rs 1.5 lakh - Rs 1.6 lakh) per person and offers a more personalised service with private pool and bar, and bigger rooms.

We would recommend the Balcony class on board, which offers panoramic ocean views. This class of rooms came equipped with a personal balcony, sofa space, and a queen-sized bed. The room itself was equipped with what you would expect from a hotel offshore—like a mini fridge, hairdryer, and regularly changed linens–but the major perk is the balcony.

The staycation package is flexible. On Wednesdays, the Resort World One departs for a two-night cruise to Doha, and on Sundays, it goes on a three-night cruise to Oman. For longer cruises, guests may combine the itineraries to make it a four-, five-, or seven-night cruise.

YS Life’s verdict

Resort World One is filling a key gap in the market. It is offering an extension of a travel experience that emerged during the pandemic—staycation—but by the sea. It also wants to project Dubai as a cruise hub, beyond its fancy of oil, luxury, and opportunities.

The ship YS Life was aboard set sail on Friday night, November 1, following a dazzling departure puffed with a performance by the on-board entertainers at the opulent Zodiac Theatre.

“On the two-night weekend cruise, starting every Friday, passengers can join this cruise without taking leave or a day off from school,” said Micheal Goh, President, Resort World Cruises.

“Also, the two-night cruise is very convenient as passengers would only need to use the Emirates ID to cruise without the need for a passport. This makes it ideal for a weekend vacation,” he explains.

The vessel reached Sir Bani Yas Island at sharp noon on Saturday. The once private island of the rulers of UAE has been thrown open to the public to witness the exotic wildlife that the kingdom has been able to recreate in the desert, bringing in animals from all over the world, including ostrich, giraffes, zebras, and cheetahs. The beach where the cruise was docked also gives one the chance to collect pebbles and allow the blue sea to lap your legs.

Presidential suite pool, Photo credits: Resorts World One

However, while the idea of a cruise staycation sounds great on paper, Resort World One’s case wasn’t nearly as perfect in practice.

There were a few things that organisers could iron out after the maiden voyage, starting with the internet connection. Despite purchasing an international roaming package, mobile network services barely worked, even when the ship was docked at the Dubai port. A reliable Wi-Fi connection is crucial for any staycation, especially in today’s age and time when voyagers would like to put their experiences ‘on the gram’.

Food is another area that Resort World One can improve. Despite Dubai being a foodie’s paradise, Resort World One couldn’t match the hype, with our plates occasionally being filled with undercooked meat.

Goh noted and humbly accepted that the team is actively looking to improve after its first voyage.

Despite the fall-outs, Resort World One is attempting a feat that no other cruiseliner has done before—attempting to attract Dubai residents.

“What they (Resort World Cruises) are offering is something that is different in the market,” agrees Saud Hareb Almheiri, Cruise Tourism and Yachting Lead, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. “It is a new kind of product for first-time cruise passengers to experience and for the ones that have not cruised before.”

Cost: $880 (Rs 74,332) for two passengers for the Balcony Class, for a two-day trip