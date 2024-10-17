The best of Disney, Pixar and Marvel: Disney Adventure to set sail in December 2025

Imagine waking up to Mickey Mouse’s antics, experiencing the thrill of being Iron Man’s buddy, or Buzz Lightyear promising to be by your side "to infinity, and beyond"!

In a moment straight out of a childhood dream, popular Disney characters Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Pluto welcomed guests aboard for the grand reveal of Disney Adventure—the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia—in Singapore on October 17.

The team, headed by Sarah Fox, Vice President and Regional General Manager (Southeast Asia), Disney Cruise Line, announced that the cruise will set sail from the Lion City from December 15, 2025.

“At Disney Adventure, the journey is the destination,” Fox emphasised, revealing that the bookings for sail—three-and-four-night voyages—will open on December 10 this year.

The Disney Cruise Line, currently operating 5 ships across the world, aims to expand its fleet to 13 ships by 2031. Earlier this year, it announced the launch of its Japan-based cruise in early-2029.

The Disney Imagination Garden model

Disney Cruise Line has collaborated with the Singapore Tourism Board to port in the country for at least five years, and carry 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members at a time.

"From a tourism perspective, Singapore is a fantastic crossroads for all of Southeast Asia, and that has ability to really reach a number of our guests from India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia," Fox said, during a press meet post the launch.

Bringing the magic alive

First launched in 1998, Disney Cruise Line promises to bring the best of the Disney, Pixar and Marvel universes together, under one roof, at the Singapore-based ship. While the existing magical and relaxing activities will be at the core of the journey, Disney Adventure promises specially curated experiences for Asian guests—in terms of food offerings, attractions, and activities.

At the heart of the ship will be Disney Imagination Garden, featuring an open-air, amphitheatre-style seating, and three-deck high LED screens. The Garden Sage will star Disney and Marvel characters in several musical and adventurous shows. Expect to watch the Marvel Super heroes fight the villains, Captain Jack Sparrow in a swashbuckling adventure, Mickey and his team perform an energetic piece, and a Baymax-inspired musical exercise show.

Disney Adventure will also have three new adventure attractions on its upper deck, including the Ironcycle Test Run—an Iron Man-inspired roller coaster featuring Tony Starks’ latest Ironcycle prototype. The roller coaster, claiming to be the longest at sea, 250 metres long, will be suspended to nine metres above the upper deck.

Marvel Landing plan by Disney Cruise Line

Fox also announced the seven themed areas inside the ship, aimed at bringing the Disney magic alive, with a side of nostalgia. The Avengers-themed experiences will also feature a Pym Quantum Racers—Pym Tech-modified mini-cars set on oversized toy set track, and a Groot Galaxy Spin where guests can onboard a Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired Nova Corp Bass Jumper and enjoy Groot’s iconic music playlist.

Toy Story Place, inspired by the world of the cowboy doll Woody, will be more of a water playground for families with toddlers and young children. One can expect a large family pool, offering panoramic sea views; multiple whirlpools; towering water slides; and splash pools. A family gaming lounge will be set up in San Fransokyo Street, a vibrant zone inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6.

The cruise will also feature a Walt Disney Theater where two productions, developed exclusively for Disney Adventure, will come to life.

A culinary spectacle

Disney takes its food as seriously as its entertainment.

“Dinners will be more than just a meal,” said Daniel Cowan, Senior Manager Dining Standards & Service Excellence, Disney Cruise Line.

He explained that Disney Adventure will offer rotational dining experiences, allowing guests to experience three distinct dining experiences during their voyage, and be accommodated by the same service team throughout the journey.

Guests will get to dine at an entertainment restaurant, an animated restaurant, and a buffet breakfast. They can lunch at Enchanted Summer Restaurant, dining halls inspired by movies Tangled and Frozen, or Pixar Market Restaurant, inspired by films Inside Out, Monsters University, Turning Red, and The Incredibles, among others.

Additionally, there will be QSRs and gourmet cafes onboard, allowing guests to be a part of the various worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel. While Japanese steakhouse Mike and Sulley’s will offer an Omakase-style dining experience, Cosmic Kebabs, inspired by Ms Marvel, will offer pitas and kebabs.

Magic for all

Disney Adventure is not just magical for its young guests, the ship also promises a relaxing time for adults and parents. The luxury spa will offer indulging treatments and experiences, a meditation and fitness centre, a sports bar, a New Orleans-style lounge, a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs-themed cocktail bar, and an alfresco cafe, among others.

So, are you ready to sail into a magical world?