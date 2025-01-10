The makings of Delhi-NCR’s first vegetarian Italian restaurant

There's no dearth of restaurants in Delhi-NCR serving Italian cuisine. From legacy restaurants to new-age concepts—the options are plenty for your favourite pasta, pizza, salads, and more. While most menus have a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the former ends up being relegated to the sidelines.

Cicchetti Italiano, a new fine dining restaurant in the capital city's buzzing Khan Market, celebrates Italian culinary traditions, albeit with a vegetarian twist.

Twenty-four-year-old Parth Gupta, who also owns the popular Bloom Cafe and Cakery, is the brain behind this novel concept—whose solo travels across Italy and Europe inspired him to bring Cicchetti Italiano to life.

“The decision to go 100% vegetarian stems from my vision as a chef to showcase the depth and variety of vegetarian cuisine. In a world where more people are transitioning to plant-based diets but often struggle to find flavourful satisfying options, Cicchetti Italiano aims to fill that gap,” Gupta shares with YS Life.

At Cicchetti Italiano, diners can expect to find bruschetta, salads, handmade pasta, risotto, pizza, and a selection of desserts—all vegetarian.

Cicchetti Italiano

“The menu is designed in such a way that you will never miss the meat,” he says.

Adding, “Our menu demonstrates that vegetarian food can be indulgent, authentic, and as layered in flavour as its non-vegetarian counterparts, redefining how people perceive vegetarian dining.”

Small bites to mains

Gnocco Fritto

‘Cicchetti’ means small sharing plates or snacks served in the bars of Italy, often enjoyed with aperitifs (alcoholic drinks served before or after meals). At Cicchetti Italiano, Gupta has embraced this idea to craft a dining experience centred on sharing, socialising, and savouring various mindfully curated vegetarian dishes.

“Our interpretation extends beyond just the traditional Venetian offerings—we’ve infused the concept with modern techniques and flavours to suit the evolving palate of diners in Delhi while staying true to Italian authenticity,” he explains.

Browse through the menu and you will find several refreshing salads. Our choice was the Insalata di Burrata, a creamy yet light salad, made with burrata cheese, homemade pesto, confit tomatoes, arugula leaves, roasted almonds, and brushed with a balsamic reduction. It is served with crostini.

There's also a lot of emphasis on oft-overlooked dishes like bruschetta, arancini, and an array of seasonal vegetables.

Besides, Gupta has masterfully crafted several dishes that add a twist to classic recipes. For instance, the Cacio e Pepe Con Cipolla is his take on the classic Roman pasta. In this version, Gupta adds caramelised onions to balance the sharpness of Pecorino Romano cheese, resulting in a creamy, nuanced dish.

In the case of Gnocco Fritto—large pillows of fried dough—Cicchetti has reimagined it as bite-sized, golgappa-like pillows served with a variety of in-house condiments, including basil pesto, Pomodoro, Formaggi (Italian word for cheese) sauce, making them perfect for sharing.

However, there's a common thread among all creations—everything is homemade. From its signature sourdough pizzas made using organic 00 flour and fermented for over 72 hours to its in-house ketchup—the team prepares everything without any additives.

Pizza Burrata Classico

Cicchetti Italiano uses no processed cheese in its kitchen. Its handmade Stracciatella cheese—made from premium ingredients—adds a rich, creamy texture to many of its signature dishes.

“The use of organic, high-protein flour in bread products, along with premium imported ingredients like Callebaut Belgian chocolate and Elle and Vire creams, ensures a dining experience that honours quality and environmental responsibility,” says Gupta.

Drinks to desserts

The drinks menu at Cicchetti Italiano is an extension of its culinary philosophy. As it awaits its liquor license, it has crafted a signature cocktails menu that will take diners on a journey across Italy, with cocktails inspired by regional ingredients such as the pistachios of Sicily, lemons of Amalfi, and the saffron of Milan.

“Our signature spritz menu will feature house-made liqueurs like limoncello, orancello, and coffee liqueur, adding a unique personal touch. Additionally, we will offer a curated Negroni menu alongside high-quality classic cocktails, ensuring there’s something for everyone,” says Gupta.

The desserts, on the other hand, are to die for. We ordered several of them—from Nonna's Tiramisu to Torta Al Caramello, and Pecan and Berry Tres Leches. The tiramisu, made with homemade coffee liqueur, creamy mascarpone and Belgian coffee dust, was assembled live on our table. The dessert felt like an overdose of coffee with a strong aftertaste.

Pecan and Berry Tres Leches

However, the other two desserts hit the right notes. The Torta Al Caramello was a sticky toffee pudding topped with Belgian chocolate and caramel ganache, served with homemade crumble and vanilla gelato. The flavours gelled well together, ensuring indulgence in every bite.

The Pecan and Berry Tres Leches was the star of the show. The homemade pecan cake was soaked in reduced milk, topped with whipped cream and roasted pecans, and served alongside fresh seasonal berries. The combination of pecans and berries seems unconventional but they make a great match. Additionally, the crunch of pecans elevates the dessert to the next level.

What else?

Since its inception, Cicchetti Italiano has received an encouraging response from diners in Delhi-NCR. Gupta believes it is their commitment to sustainability beyond tokenism that has made all the difference. “Sustainability for us goes beyond ingredient sourcing; it’s about creating food that diners can enjoy every day without facing health or environmental concerns,” he adds.

In the kitchen, the team prioritises minimal food waste by repurposing trimmings into stocks or garnishes. They have also eliminated single-use plastics and adopted eco-friendly packaging for deliveries.

Gupta plans on expanding the restaurant across India and potentially internationally, all while upholding its unwavering commitment to quality.

“Our future plans also include collaborations with local farmers and crafting in-house vegan cheeses, further solidifying Cicchetti’s reputation as a pioneer in innovative vegetarian Italian cuisine,” he says.

Timings: 12:30 PM – 1 AM

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 + taxes (excluding drinks)