The size in which coffee beans are ground plays a crucial role in shaping the flavour of your cup. This seemingly small detail has a significant impact on whether the coffee will have a delicate acidity or an undesirable bitterness. If your coffee is too sour, it's likely because the grind size is too coarse. On the other hand, if it tastes bitter, the grind size is too fine.

Achieving the perfect balance in the consistency of your coffee is like mastering an art form. It requires experimentation to find what suits your taste buds. The perfect grind also varies for each type of coffee beverage, whether it's the rich nuances of a filter coffee or the delicate intricacies of a pourover. Getting the grind size right can greatly enhance the flavour profile of the coffee and allows for consistently brewing an excellent cup.

To understand how grind size affects the flavour of your brew, it's important to understand the concept of extraction. This is the process by which flavour compounds are transferred from the coffee bean to brew using hot water. Finer grinds have a packed composition, which slows down water flow and extends the brewing time. This results in a richer and stronger brew with a higher caffeine content.

Image source: Shutterstock

1788 people loved this story The making of Quaffine, India’s first homegrown cold brew coffee liqueur

Conversely, coarser grinds allow water to pass through more quickly, expediting the brewing process. The resulting coffee is relatively lighter in both texture and taste.

The grind size spectrum includes six main sizes—extra coarse, coarse, medium, medium-fine, fine, and super fine.

Determining the ideal grind size

The grind size can typically be chosen based on the brewing method. Immersion brewing is when all the water and coffee sit together for the entire brewing time, as seen in South Indian filter coffee. Percolation, on the other hand, involves water flowing steadily through the coffee by adding it slowly throughout the brewing period, like the pour-over method.

Each brewing method also has a recommended brew time. Finer grinds are suitable for methods with shorter brew times, while coarse grinds are suitable for longer brew times.

Image source: Shutterstock

Here is a guide on suitable grind sizes for different brewing methods:

Filter coffee: A finer blend that is medium roasted is ideal for filter coffee.

Pourover: This method uses a filter, so the brew time depends on the grind size. However, a coarse grind is ideal.

Espresso: This method has a short brew time, so a finer blend is suitable.

AeroPress: The AeroPress is versatile, both coarse and fine grind works for this device.

French Press: A coarse grind which is medium to dark roasted is ideal.

The level at which coffee beans are roasted also influences which size they can be ground to.

Dark roast: Dark roasted beans are usually ground fine, which are used in espressos and South Indian filter coffee.

Medium roast: This is a versatile roast level and can be used as fine and coarse grinds.

Light roast: These are typically used as coarse grinds in manual brews for black coffees.

Traditionally, coffee beans are ground by roasters using specific machines such as the Mahlkonig EK 43, which is an industry-standard grinder. However, there is a growing interest in grinding coffee at home.

Making coffee has become a daily ritual for many, and people are now seeking a more hands-on experience. This inclination gained momentum during the pandemic when people started making their own coffee and began to explore roasting and grinding as well.

Using appliances like a mixer grinder, blender, or dedicated home grinding machines, one can adapt the process to suit their preferences. The surge of home roasters and grinders, along with the innovation of grinding machines is driving growth in this segment. Additionally, specialty coffee shops are popping up in every neighbourhood, some of which offer grinding services. Online retailers also typically provide the option to customise the grind size when placing an order.

Since everyone's palate is different, finding the right balance between these elements to achieve the perfect cup of coffee requires a bit of experimentation. However, this process of trial and error is highly enjoyable and enhances the appreciation for the nuances of this diverse beverage.