Soothe your senses in this urban retreat in Delhi-NCR with Aravallis for company

Hustling is now a way of life. As we type furiously on our gadgets, finishing one deck after another, our minds and bodies relentlessly cry out for help. Fortunately, staycations are the perfect antidote for hustlers to deal with the humdrum of daily life.

Every few months, I like to unwind at a lavish property where I can put my feet up and relax. Here’s a little secret—I do my homework well in advance, proof of which is my Instagram, forever overflowing with saved travel posts. That’s also how I stumbled upon the stunning Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort in Faridabad, overlooking the picturesque Aravalli range.

Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

The property looked gorgeous in the images, but I was initially unsure of the destination since my last few outings to Faridabad weren’t as pleasant. The adventurer in me took a leap of faith and went ahead with the plan. I am glad I did.

Trust me, the property feels straight out of a movie. The three-tiered swimming pool and its azure blue waters embracing the sprawling 8,500 sq ft space—also the largest in Delhi-NCR—is the centrepiece of the CY Marriott Aravali Resort.

Drone view of the Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Rightly dubbed as ‘an urban retreat’, it has a 360-degree design layout that perfectly captures and enhances the natural beauty of the surroundings.

The breathtaking rooms, vast dining options, and luxurious spa have everything to make the guests feel at home. It also has a range of interesting community-driven activities, perfect for families and friends to bond.

YS Life visited the property for a night to experience what the fuss is all about.

In the lap of luxury

The CY Marriott Aravali Resort is a massive property with 158 well-appointed spaces—from family rooms to suites and private villas—that come with their private balcony or patio.

I stayed in the Premier Room with a sit-out; it was love at first sight! The aesthetics were on point—pleasant and not jarring to the eye. The generous use of wood lent the space a rich and refined look, and the upholstery was comforting to say the least.

On to the highlight now. The room boasts a large balcony, which offers views of the thick green cover and beyond. One can sit back and relax for hours here without a care for the world.

I spent the evening with a book and a large cuppa, and it was completely worth it. Next morning, I sat leisurely and relished my breakfast. It’s rare to get an opportunity to slow down, so I didn’t want to waste it in any way.

The premier room at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Of course, I could go on and on about the space. But it is the hospitality that blew me away. Not only did the resort team have a pretty flower arrangement on my bed, but they also snuck in a little note for me, neatly lined on a table with a few nibbles and sweet treats. Let’s say I couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear!

Decadent meals

No stay’s complete without digging into some delicious food. CY Marriott Aravali ensured my stomach and heart were thrilled beyond words!

Soon after I checked in, I headed to their all-day dining restaurant, The Aravali Kitchen, and hogged their Ballabgarh Thali for lunch. It had the best of Indian cuisine—from Rogan Josh to Murg Lababdar, Sabzi Tehri to Mushroom Matar, Palak Paneer and Dal Makhani.

The Ballabargh Thali at The Aravali Kitchen

I finished the meal with a portion of creamy Rasmalai (ah, food coma). The thali was soul-satisfying but heavy, so I couldn’t help but crash right after.

Another meal I thoroughly enjoyed was at their Pan-Asian restaurant, Huang. There was everything—from Prawn and Chicken dimsums to Edamame, Chicken Satay, and Udon Noodles with vegetables and meat, among other offerings, and the star of the meal, the Coconut Creme Brulee with liquid nitrogen, took my breath away (literally).

Before checking out, I also experienced their lazy Sunday brunch (after a superb spa session).

The Sunday Brunch Spread

The spread was massive—from fixed counters to live stations—I was spoilt for choice. Indian, Italian, Mediterranean, and whatnot! It was hard to decide what I should eat. My greed took over, and I managed to sample a variety of dishes—from pasta to biryani and cheese. You can enjoy this brunch with a soft beverage or a tipple, whatever floats your boat.

What not to miss?

When you are in Haryana, you do things a little desi style. Chai and gupshup may be a part of every Indian household but there’s no way it can match up to the chaupal here.

Every evening, the resort organises a community tea party by the pool. It’s not just chai that will win you over, the chaat is to die for. Munch on Chana Jor Garam, Aloo Tikki, Gol Gappas, or Bhelpuri, whatever you like. Walk around with your friends and family, chat and make new friends, or play tambola—the options are aplenty.

Inside the Levo Spa at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

You could also go for a luxurious treatment at the Levo Spa, truly one of the best in Delhi-NCR. I went for the deep tissue massage in a quiet room that played some powerful Tibetan chants, rendering a calming atmosphere.

My masseuse was particular about using gentle strokes, as I instructed, and I didn’t even realise when I crashed. You can imagine how relaxed I was!

All in all, it’s a great property to let your hair down. You could also zero on it as an option if you or someone you know is planning a fairytale wedding—it will be the stuff of dreams!

Rooms starting at Rs 14,000 (double occupancy)