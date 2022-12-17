YS Life picks 10 best movies of the year

Streaming movies on OTT platforms—a habit solidified in the last two years, found people comfortable watching movies on their TVs, making them lethargic to visit a movie theatre.





To draw audiences to theatres once again, films needed to have gusto and a strong ‘X’ factor. This time around, the South Indian films managed to do just that as SS Rajamouli's RRR and Rishabh Shetty's Kantara set the box office on fire.





Even with a slew of films, there were a few which would be memorable in the years to come. YS Life has curated a list of films that defined the year. Here they are in no particular order.

Nope

Released in July 2022, Nope is Jordon Peele’s third film as a director. Peele, who became a Hollywood darling after his breakout film Get Out, is equipped with the ability to take viewers on an expansive western adventure—cutting across genres along the way a eclectic mix that includes sci-fi and horror with a hint of comedy. Daniel Kaluuya, who plays OJ, inherits the family horse ranch, and discovers something sinister hiding behind the clouds, hovering in the sky. With the help of his sister (Keke Palmer) and local electronic salesman, OJ tries to defeat the flying object that killed his father.





The film explores the African-American influence in Hollywood, and how the community has been treated over the years, the price one pays to get important images on film and how childhood trauma impacts your decision even as an adult. Watch out for the scene where the entire cast of a sitcom is massacred, it plays out as an important life metaphor.

Elvis

A glitzy affair, Elvis follows the rise and ultimate demise of the rock and roll singer after which the film is named. We follow Elvis Presley's journey through the eyes of his parasite-like manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Austin Butler in this titular role completely steels the show. The 31-year-old actor embodies the late singer, and also lends his voice to a few songs, among Doja Cat, and a slew of other popular artists and bands working on the music.

The film is also filled with Baz Luhrmann’s signature style of expansive sets and costumes, seen in his earlier films, including Nicole Kidman-starrer Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013).

Kantara

There is little to be said about this masterpiece. Having watched it within the first week of its release in a packed theater on a weekday, it was noticeable how the film grabs one's attention almost like a tale from storybooks. Set in a village near coastal Karnataka, Kantara explores the relationship between a village tribe, their belief in a demigod, and how present day humanity interacts with it. Originally made in Kannada, the film explores myth and nature, and the role of the human race within it. The film’s popularity led it to being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to reach a wider audience. Word is, it might also be dubbed in English.

Rishabh Shetty in Kantara

While one could critise Kantara’s treatment of its female protagonist, there is much more to explore through Shetty’s masterful writing, direction, and performance.

She Said

Even after being based one of the biggest sex assault scandals, which sparked the #MeToo movement, She Said went unnoticed when it was released in October. Based on the book of the same name, the film focuses on The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), and how they broke the story of Hollywood honcho Harvey Weinstein and his decades of sexual assault on young actresses. The report led to almost 80 actresses coming forward talking about their assault stories bringing down Weinstein and his production company.

The film has a poignant way of conveying the pain and trauma of a sexually abused person, without a single explicit scene. Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said creates empathy for its women.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Speaking about women-led films, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical crime drama is a must-watch. Loosely based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges’ book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film is set in Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red light area, where the protagonist Ganga is sold into prostitution. She has no choice but to accept her situation. And she does. Rising from being a sex worker to the madam of the brothel she later fights for sex workers’ rights.

Alia Bhat in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role and delivers her career-best performance, completely hand-in-glove with her director. Bhansali, who is also the music composer of the film, creates a riveting drama, peppered with historical set touches making Kamathipura pretty, and topping it off with Ganga’s all white saris. Co-written with Utkarshini Vashishtha, the film also enjoys some of the best written dialogues in recent Bollywood films.

Laal Singh Chadha

While not as successful on the box office as the original Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha is still all heart. Starring Aamir Khan as Laal and Kareena Kapoor as his love interest Rupa D’Souza. The film explores the protagonist’s journey starting in the 1970s till the present day.

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadha

Unlike his previous work, Aamir’s performance is not to be lauded. But it is Kareena's performance as Rupa, Ahmad Ibn Umar (young Laal) scenes with Mona Singh, who play’s his mother, that are so tender. Director Advait Chandan is a master when it comes to directing kids and bringing out their innocence. The film is filled to the brim with warmth.

Everything Everywhere All at once

Not to be biased, but this film is perhaps the best film of this year and one of Michelle Yeoh’s best performances. Earlier seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Yeoh plays a Chinese immigrant wife, who unknowingly gets sucked into a multiverse adventure. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, knows as the Daniels, the film is littered with reference to famous films. For instance, Disney’s Ratatouille and absurd yet funny things like an everything bagel, which acts as a sort of a black hole.

Watching this film once is not enough. And if you haven’t already then make sure to add it to your must-watch list, you won’t regret it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Curious about this multi-billion dollar franchise’s future without Chadwick Boseman, I witnessed was masterful storytelling at its best.





The film has a lingering grief, a feeling most of us become familiar with after losing a loved one in the last two years. This Ryan Coogler directed film brings Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to the forefront after Wakanda’s protector Black Panther (King T’Challa) passes away. Wakanda faces pressure to share its resources, not only from the western countries but also from the unexplored worlds.

Packed with well-choreographed action sequences and strong performances by Lupita Nyong’o, Dominique Thorne, and Tenoch Huerta– this Black Panther sequel is memorable and a must watch.

Uunchai

In the millennial generation, living in the metros, the director is probably infamous for characterising extremely happy families, which have no flaws. But in this adventure film, it appears that Sooraj Barjatya seemed to have turned a new leaf. Uunchai is centered around three aged friends, who have decided to treak to Everest base camp as a homage to their deceased friend. The film’s biggest strength is its performance by an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

Amit Trivedi’s music and Kishor Kumar’s Yeh Jeevan Hai, which lingers on throughout the film make for perfect soundscore to the film.

The Batman

By now, if you haven’t watched this one, then you are missing out. Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is probably the benchmark for most superhero films.





But in this version of Batman, Matt Reeves successfully reinvented him. After the murder of Gotham city’s mayor, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is called upon. His intervention leads him to a web of corrupt officers, which is somehow linked to his own past.

Whenever I listen to Nirvana’s track Something in the way, Pattinson’s slow walk as Batman flashes in front of my eyes. One of the film’s action scenes is completely in the dark, with gun shots acting as the only source of light. Watch this scene as it is a great lesson in shooting and executing a perfect action scene.

