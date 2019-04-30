EDITIONS
Why Zomato's betting on Hyperpure; Amazon Pay launches P2P payments

Team YS
30th Apr 2019
(Note: The text in news item one - related to BACQ and Milkbasket - has been updated to reflect recent announcement by both companies on their mutual decision to not proceed with the announced Rs. 20 Cr investment.)


Sachin Bansal’s BACQ and Milkbasket mutually decide to not go ahead with Rs 20 Cr investment


In April 2019, Gurugram-based hyperlocal delivery startup Milkbasket announced that it had raised Rs 20 crore funding from Sachin Bansal's BACQ. However, the Milkbasket team in June made another announcement that Milkbasket and BACQ had mutually decided not to proceed with the investment.


Milkbasket

Founders of Milkbasket


Why is Zomato betting on Hyperpure


Zomato acquired WOTU in 2018, rebranding it as Hyperpure. It began as a B2B online supplier of ingredients in 2015, serving almost 250 restaurants out of a 6,000 square foot warehouse. Today, it has moved to a 30,000 square foot warehouse capable of serving 2,500 restaurants every day. So, what is Zomato planning?



How Swiggy and Zomato are cashing in on the IPL


RedSeer data estimates the foodtech industry in India to reach 2.6 million daily industry average order volumes during IPL season. Compared to the daily order volume average before IPL, this is almost a 20 percent jump - likely to continue even after as the ICC Cricket World Cup approaches.



Bengaluru-based startup built drones that supply medicines and blood to Papua New Guinea


Redwing Aerospace, a Bengaluru-based drone delivery startup, isn’t looking at drones for delivery of food or ecommerce. Instead, it aims for a deeper use-case perspective. The team decided to use drones to deliver medicines, vaccines, and blood to the remotest parts of the world, where getting a truck, van, or even a bike to deliver medical essentials is next to impossible. 



Amazon Pay launches P2P payments through UPI


Customers can use this to settle bills or expenses with friends, borrow and lend money, and pay rent, services like house help, newspaper bills, milk subscription, etc. Users can also make payments directly from their bank account to local stores nearby or to Amazon delivery associate by scanning UPI QR codes using the app.



Authors
Team YS

