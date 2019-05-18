US ecommerce giant Amazon on Saturday announced the launch of domestic flight bookings in India. Customers can find the flights icon on the Amazon Pay page in the Amazon mobile app and on the website, www.amazon.in.

In an official statement, the company said customers can complete their flight bookings and avail rewards by following a few simple steps.

During the launch period until May 31, while all customers can get cashback up to Rs 1,600, Prime members are being offered extra rewards up to Rs 2,000. Amazon has launched this service in partnership with Mumbai-based online travel agency Cleartrip.

Speaking on the launch, Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay said,

“We’re delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for Prime members to get more value from their membership. We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion of creating the best in class travel experiences.”









For booking flight tickets on Amazon, customers can use their existing contact details and payment information. Customers can see the payable amount including all applicable charges such as convenience fees which are shown transparently. In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they only pay the airline cancellation penalty with Amazon not levying any additional charges, the company said.

Commenting on its partnership with Amazon, Cleartrip CEO, Stuart Crighton said,

“Building world class travel experiences for our customers continues to be the primary focus of Cleartrip. Partnering with a trusted consumer brand like Amazon is an exciting development for us. They have built a large and engaged customer base which enjoy their convenient shopping and payment experiences. We are delighted to partner with them to jointly serve customers.”

This partnership will also boost Cleartrip’s position among its competitors like MakeMyTrip, Paytm, Yatra, Google, EaseMyTrip, and Booking.com.

Since April 2018, Indian ecommerce major Flipkart has been offering similar facilities in partnership with Gurugram-headquartered MakeMyTrip. Recently, MakeMyTrip filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) that it has received Rs 103 crore from its holding entity Mauritius SGG Holdings to expand its partnerships globally. In April, the company had also acquired a majority stake in Mumbai-based Quest2Travel India Private Limited (Q2T) to bolster its position in corporate travel space.

