EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Amazon falls prey to 'serious' online fraud; merchants drained of funds over 6 months

Nearly 100 Amazon seller accounts are believed to have been exposed during a fraudulent campaign that unfolded between May and October 2018.

Sutrishna Ghosh
9th May 2019
51+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Online retail giant Amazon seems to be the latest victim to have fallen prey to online frauds and phishing scams. According to reports, the e-retailer was hit by a “serious” fraud case that enabled hackers to drain cash from the accounts of its sellers over a course of six months.


Nearly 100 Amazon seller accounts are believed to have been exposed during this fraudulent campaign that unfolded between May and October 2018. During this period, unidentified hackers reportedly funneled funds from the merchant’s accounts earned through sales or loans.   


Also Read: After touching $1 billion in sales, Amazon India targets $5 billion in five years from global sellers


While specific details pertaining to the online scam are not available at the moment, Bloomberg reported that the incident was currently under investigation. It is understood that the compromised accounts were exploited by hackers to alter the sellers’ banking credentials on the Seller Central platform to their own at Barclays Plc and Prepay Technologies Ltd, as per legal documents filed by the internet giant in the UK.


The merchants allegedly fell prey to some sort of phishing technique that lured them into giving up private account information.


In light of this scam, legal documents obtained by media reports revealed that Amazon has now sought approval from a London judge to search account statements at Barclays and Prepay.


Although the company understands that two institutions “have become innocently mixed up in the wrongdoing”, per reports, the documents are necessary “to investigate the fraud, identify and pursue the wrongdoers, locate the whereabouts of misappropriated funds, bring the fraud to an end, and deter future wrongdoing”.


Apart from the fact that the biggest retail company in the world has found itself victimised by an extensive online scam, no further details have been revealed by the company. It’s not clear how the hackers were able to alter bank details of the merchant accounts. The amount of money stolen by hackers is also in the dark.


Also Read: Still the world’s richest man? Jeff Bezos settles divorce with MacKenzie, gives her 25pc Amazon stock

51+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi