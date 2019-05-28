EDITIONS
Apple launches a new iPod touch. Here’s all you need to know

The new iPod comes with features like AR across education, web browser and gaming experience. The price in India starts from Rs 18,900 for the 32GB variant.

Tenzin Norzom
28th May 2019
For the longest time, Apple iPods have been the go-to device to listen to your favourite songs. But the new Apple iPod is here to serve more than just that need.


Apple on Tuesday launched the new iPod touch, boasting an affordable price tag, along with other features.


In India, the price for the model starts at 18,900 rupees for 32GB, 28,900 rupees for 128GB and 38,900 rupees for 256GB, through Apple Authorised Resellers. It will also be available through select carriers but prices may vary.


Speaking about the launch of the product, Greg Joswiak, VP-Product Marketing, Apple, said,


“We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199. The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”


Apple’s iPod has always been known for its music playing capabilities but the company urges gamers to look forward to Apple Arcade. It is a game subscription service with over 100 new and exclusive games, which can be accessed without ads or additional purchases within the app. Users can also download games for offline play. These gaming features are supported by an A10 Fusion chip, designed by the company.


Along with the gaming experience, Apple has added a lot more to the device including immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences across gaming, education and the web browser, and Group FaceTime on iPod.


The tech giant also claimed Group Face Time is an initiative to make chatting with family members, friends or colleagues at the same time easier.


Adding on the iPod’s primary purpose, subscribers of Apple Music can access a catalogue of over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily editorial selections on the app. According to the company, the app is now available in over 100 countries.


This iPod touch is available in six variants including space grey, white, gold, blue, pink, and red. It is available starting today, and in stores later this week.


Tenzin Norzom

