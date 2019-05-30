[Funding alert] B2B HR startup Hyperhire raises $200K from SpringCamp

Hyperhire, a B2B HR solutions platform, on Thursday, said it has received seed funding of $200,000 (about Rs 1.39 crore) from Seoul-based early-stage venture capital firm SpringCamp, and supported by the Korean government.





The money will be utilised to launch 'JOBKET' - a platform for referrals in the HR process - in India, which is expected to help build the company's business.





Amrita Gujral, Co-founder, Hyperhire said, "JOBKET is a well thought through product with the excellence of tech from Korea and Indian HR insights ensuring it puts itself to best use, guaranteeing efficiency."









JOBKET will work as a platform to bring out the concept of referrals in the HR process and will help source quality profiles for companies. Users will be able to access select job descriptions from top companies, where they can either self-apply or recommend someone else.





Users can also enjoy rewards ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh if their referred candidate gets a particular job.





Gujral added that initially, JOBKET will reach out to potential candidates in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and gradually expand across the country by the end of this year.





Hyperhire is a B2B HR startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to screen through a pool of profiles of experienced professionals for job opportunities in leading companies. This is to shortlist suitable candidates to ensure a point evaluation system and finalise candidates, making the hiring process more efficient and hassle-free.





The company claimed it is stepping in as an enabler for HR managers by simplifying hiring decisions for them. In a statement, it said,





“There are new roles, new skill sets - some enhanced, some newly acquired. The variety is interesting enough for HR managers across companies to step on new understanding of these profiles to ensure the best sifted candidates are hired”

Daniel Mingi Kim, CEO of Hyperhire, said that he hopes to source the best from the available pool of talent and scout for new ones.







