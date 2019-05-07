EDITIONS
[Funding alert] Health and fitness startup CureFit raises $75M in Series D round from Accel, Kalaari and others

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, the Bengaluru-based startup had last raised $120 million in a Series C round.

Sujata Sangwan
7th May 2019
Bengaluru-based health and fitness startup CureFit has raised $75 million in a Series D funding round. Existing investors Accel, Kalaari Capital, and IDG Ventures India participated in the funding round, which also had new investors Anand Piramal Trust and Pratithi Investment Trust joining in, according to regulatory filings.


The latest funding is the first tranche of the CureFit's Series D round. It has seen an investment of $30 million from Accel's Growth fund. With this funding, the startup's valuation is said to be over $500 million, media reports said.


Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, CureFit operates gyms under the Cult.Fit brand, healthy food offerings under Eat.Fit, mental wellness through Mind.Fit, and diagnostic centres through Care.fit.


Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Cure.fit

Also read: With CureFit, Mukesh Bansal wants to jumpstart a fitness movement in India


Since it was started, the company has made several acquisitions to expand and scale its platform. Last month, it acquired cold-pressed juice brand Rejoov for an undisclosed amount. Other acquisitions include yoga brand a1000yoga, fitness centre chain The Tribe, online food delivery firm Kristys Kitchen, and integrated mental wellness platform Seraniti.


It also recently launched an incubator programme for consumer products startups in the business of creating healthy food and snacks. CureFit will invest $5 million in ten such firms over the next two years under its Eatfit vertical.


The startup had last raised $120 million in a Series C round from IDG Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Accel Partners, Oaktree Capital, and Chiratae Ventures. Prior to this, CureFit had also received Rs 6 crore from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in 2018.


Last week, fitness startup SARVA had attracted an investment from singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, actor Malaika Arora, and branded fitness platform Zumba.


Also Read: Zumba, CrossFit, Pilates, or yoga? Altsoul helps you make fitness a habit

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

