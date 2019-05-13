[Funding alert] Deepika Padukone turns investor; participates in FMCG startup Epigamia’s Series C round

Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured and greek yoghurt brand, Epigamia, on Monday announced that actor Deepika Padukone has invested an undisclosed amount in the company, and will act as a partner and strategic advisor to the FMCG brand.





The investment has been made through KA Enterprises LLP, a fully owned corporate entity of Deepika Padukone, and is part of a multi-crore strategic partnership where she will be endorsing the brand and will act as its brand ambassador.





This investment is a part of Epigamia’s recent Rs 182 crore Series C funding round, which was led by Belgium-based consumer-focused investment firm Verlinvest, Asia-focused venture fund DSG Consumer Partners, and Danone Manifesto Ventures, the venture investment arm of the French multinational food company Danone.





With this funding, the firm formally announced the close of its Series C round.





Speaking to YourStory on the investment from Deepika Padukone, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder, Epigamia, said,





“Our idea for Series C wasn’t just to raise capital but also get the right partners to scale the business. Therefore, we got Danone and the others on the supply chain side. Our partnership and investment with Deepika will be more towards building awareness about Epigamia. Moving forward she will be advising us on various aspects and providing crucial feedback which will take the brand forward into newer offerings.“





During the conversation, Rohan also added that Deepika is an avid consumer of the product and as a part of the partnership, Epigamia will be collaborating with the Indian actor on improving current product variants, foraying into a new range, and introducing limited edition offerings.





“The Epigamia team believes strongly in 'pushing boundaries' and Deepika has been pushing boundaries and breaking stereotypes throughout her career, be it with her diverse roles or her support for social causes - thus making this a true and organic partnership,” added Rohan.





Launched in June 2015, Epigamia has more than 21 different types of products and is available across 10,000 touch points, including modern trade chains like Reliance Fresh, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Future GroupFoodhall, Big Bazaar, and Hypercity. Ecommerce platforms, including Big Basket and Amazon.

With this investment, Epigamia looks to scale pan-India and enter 50,000 stores in the coming years.





Commenting on this new association with the brand, Deepika said,





“I am thrilled to join the Epigamia family. Not only do I love the products but also connect very strongly with the brand philosophy. The team has big plans for expansion and I am excited to be closely involved as we roll out new products and enter new cities.”





This also marks Deepika’s first investment in a consumer FMCG brand ever.





In the past year, Epigamia has expanded its product portfolio from Greek yoghurt offerings and added products, including its lactose-free Artisanal Curd; entered traditional segments, including EpigamiaMishtiDoi, as well as introduced high protein drinkable yoghurt, Greek Yoghurt Smoothies.





