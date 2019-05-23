General Elections 2019: These funny tweets win hands down

So the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the majority and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his second term as the most powerful person in India. As expected, social media is flooded with opinions, debates, and a new meme every minute! We have picked a few of our favourite tweets - hoping this makes you LOL as it did for us!





We are sure that Amit Shah would appreciate this:





Not just for the movie star, but every candidate who lost in this election, this meme makes sense:





Can we be pardoned for laughing at this 'accident' please?

When the country's most famous news man called Sunny Paaji by his popular namesake:

When you forget that you are on Republic TV and not ALT Balaji #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/fiYp5tcDH3 — Humor Being (@followTheGupta) May 23, 2019

This humorous, yet wise, Twitter handle can see the future:

Looking forward to 5 more years of Nehru not letting Modi do any work — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) May 23, 2019

American Indian comedian Sanjay Manaktala gets our priorities right:

left or right, cant wait for #ElectionResults2019 to be over so we can all go back to being self-centered. — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) May 23, 2019

Stand up comedian Atul Khatri is very sensitive to the opposition's pain:

Please stop counting votes now and save the opposition from further embarrassment 😁#LokSabhaElections2019 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 23, 2019

Gabbbar Singh never gets it wrong:

Now pressure on Virat Kohli to win the World Cup. Ravi Shastri to be replaced by Amit Shah. 😁 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 23, 2019

Our favourite humourous writer Ramesh Srivats had some serious concerns:





My worry is that Mamata may be planning to put half the population of West Bengal in jail.#Electionsresults2019 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 23, 2019

You may not get this joke if you are unfamiliar with South Indian movies. But for those who know their Tamil and Malayalam epics:

Tamil Nadu and Kerala seems to be the only saving grace... Rest of india is totally bigoted 😭 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/4fr7jfXvhE — Wanderlust (@whimsytulip) May 23, 2019

....and lastly, about the newsrooms bursting with energy on their busiest day of the year:

LIVE:



Shankar Mahadevan reaches Republic TV studio, will record a new version of Breathless with Arnab. — Ashwin S Kumar (@ashwinskumar) May 23, 2019

What are your favourite jokes from this year's elections? Do share in the comments!