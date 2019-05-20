A big blow to Huawei after Google cancels its Android licence

Also read: Huawei jumps ahead of Apple in tough smartphone market





Tech giant Google has suspended the Android licence of Huawei Technologies, which has been dependent on its hardware, software, and other technical services. According to Reuters, Huawei can access the public version of Android available through open source licensing.





Reports suggest that other tech companies including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom have also stopped supplying software and other components to the Chinese technology company.





These tech giants are complying to the US department’s recent decision to place Huawei Technologies on ‘Entity List’, a list of companies that cannot buy technology from companies in the US without government approval. In a statement to Reuters, a Google spokesperson said,





“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”





According to reports, the Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted Huawei Technologies, that will make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with US counterparts.





However, the current users of Huawei smartphones will be able to continue to use and download the app updates provided by Google.





This suspension could also have a negative impact on the smartphone company’s business outside China as a future version of its phone running on Android will lose access to Google’s services like YouTube, Gmail, and Google Play Store. It will also lose access to Google’s Android operating system immediately.





“Huawei is heavily dependent on US semiconductor products and would be seriously crippled without the supply of key US components. The ban may cause China to delay its 5G network build until the ban is lifted, having an impact on many global component suppliers.”





On Friday, Huawei, along with The China Media Group and China Mobile completed the first verification of UHD live streaming through 5G SA network slices.

