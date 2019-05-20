EDITIONS
Tech

A big blow to Huawei after Google cancels its Android licence

The Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted Huawei Technologies, making it extremely difficult for the company to do business with US counterparts.

Tenzin Norzom
20th May 2019
91+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Also read: Huawei jumps ahead of Apple in tough smartphone market


Tech giant Google has suspended the Android licence of Huawei Technologies, which has been dependent on its hardware, software, and other technical services. According to Reuters, Huawei can access the public version of Android available through open source licensing.


Reports suggest that other tech companies including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom have also stopped supplying software and other components to the Chinese technology company.


These tech giants are complying to the US department’s recent decision to place Huawei Technologies on ‘Entity List’, a list of companies that cannot buy technology from companies in the US without government approval. In a statement to Reuters, a Google spokesperson said,


“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices.”


According to reports, the Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted Huawei Technologies, that will make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with US counterparts.


However, the current users of Huawei smartphones will be able to continue to use and download the app updates provided by Google.


This suspension could also have a negative impact on the smartphone company’s business outside China as a future version of its phone running on Android will lose access to Google’s services like YouTube, Gmail, and Google Play Store. It will also lose access to Google’s Android operating system immediately.


Ryan Koontz, Securities Analyst, Rosenblatt Securities Inc,


“Huawei is heavily dependent on US semiconductor products and would be seriously crippled without the supply of key US components. The ban may cause China to delay its 5G network build until the ban is lifted, having an impact on many global component suppliers.” 


On Friday, Huawei, along with The China Media Group and China Mobile completed the first verification of UHD live streaming through 5G SA network slices.

Also read:China-US Trade War: More of the same; after the temporary truce

Huawei looks to take on the biggies with premium smartphone Honor View20



91+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi