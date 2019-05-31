iD Fresh Food enters the US market with filter coffee

Fresh food brand iD Fresh Food has ventured into the US market with its South Indian-style filter coffee. The company had launched the same in India and the UAE last year.





iD Fresh’s filter coffee is now available in leading stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, Minnesota, Mississipi, Detroit, Atlanta, North Carolina, Dallas, Houston, New York, and New Jersey. The product will soon be available on Amazon, as well.





Co-founder and CEO of iD Fresh- PC Musthafa

Commenting on the new venture, Musthafa PC, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food, said,





“There has always been a strong demand for our traditional Indian foods and beverages in the US market. We were waiting for the US FDA clearance to expand into this huge market that presents immense opportunities to widen our horizons. Given the encouraging coffee sales in India and the UAE, we decided to take the plunge with our latest offering. “





Musthafa added that the iD Fresh filter coffee is currently present in around 600 stores in the US. “Our aim is to reach 5,000 stores in the next six months, clocking in monthly revenues to the tune of Rs 1 crore. In India, we are expecting to touch Rs 300 crores from our coffee sales by mid-2020.”





A statement released by the company stated that between September 2018 and March 2019, iD filter coffee decoction registered sales worth Rs 6 crore in India, UAE, and the US.





Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD Fresh's filter coffee is unique and ready-to-use decoction, just like it did with its pioneering products in the idly-dosa batter market.





Along with expanding to the overseas, the company has launched the filter coffee decoction in the northern cities of India including Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, among others. The product is available online - on BigBasket, Amazon and Milk basket.







