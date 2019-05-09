India's B2B startup boom; Watch YourStory's new I'M POSSIBLE series

In our encounters with many successful people, the real stories of their adversities, challenges, and strife that they overcome are not evident. These experiences, however, have shaped the very person they are. YourStory is proud to bring you the first of many of these extraordinary and inspirational stories of people who’ve overcome insurmountable odds in the hope that they inspire you to persevere and maintain your resolve in the face of difficulties.





We kick off the I'M POSSIBLE series with the story of a boy from a small town in Rajasthan with a passion and zest for life that has helped him thrive despite the many tests and trials life has thrown his way. This is the story of Puneet Kumar of Nexus Venture Partners.









India added 2,300 B2B startups in the last 5 years





Between 2014 and 2018, B2B startups in India more than tripled from 900 to 3,200, reveals a joint study by NetApp and Zinnov. Parallelly, funding surged, growing at a massive 364 percent in five years. In 2018, the overall investment in India’s B2B startups stood at $3.7 billion. What is driving this growth?









Tiger Global's hunt for the next billion-dollar bet





India’s B2B startups are rarely associated with the hysteria and excitement surrounding billion-dollar valuations and large funding rounds – much unlike their B2C counterparts. But that’s set to change. In the hunt for the next billion-dollar bet, investors like Tiger Global Management are already ramping up their investments in Indian B2B startups, signalling a growing investor interest in these companies.









Paytm Payments Bank to enable contactless card payments for merchants





Paytm Payments Bank has now joined the Visa network and can now issue Visa cards in the market. Visa CEO Alfred F. Kelly said that the payments company is working with Paytm Payments Bank to offer debit card solutions to enhance its offerings to Paytm Payments Bank’s rapidly expanding customer base.









Reskilling and upskilling cannot happen in a classroom





In a continuously evolving work environment, constant upskilling is very important to keep up with the changes in the industry. Raghav Gupta, Director - India and APAC of Coursera explains how the online learning platform is helping India reskill.









MPL acquires Pune-based Crevise Technologies





Mobile gaming startup MPL acquired Pune-based product engineering consultancy firm Crevise Technologies in a combination of cash and equity deal, marking the company's first acquisition. Through this deal, MPL wants to utilise Crevise’s experience in DevOps and reliability engineering to make its platform more robust, agile, and reliable.





