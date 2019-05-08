Mobile gaming startup Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday said it has acquired Pune-based product engineering consultancy firm Crevise Technologies in a combination of cash and equity deal.





This marks Mobile Premier League’s first acquisition in the country since its launch in September 2018. Through the acquisition, MPL aims to utilise Crevise’s experience in DevOps and reliability engineering to make the platform more robust, agile, and reliable for its users.





Founders of MPL: Sai and Shubham Malhotra

Started in 2016 by Mukta Apahale and Atul Aphale, Crevise Technologies is focused on providing end-to-end product engineering consultations. The startup has expertise in DevOps, Machine Learning, and Full Stack Development.





Post this acquisition, founders of Crevise Technologies will lead the 10-member MPL team from Pune.





MPL also added in a statement that it had earlier collaborated with Crevise Technologies with the objective of improving performance and operational efficiency of its platform.





Speaking on the acquisition, Shubham Malhotra, Co-founder and COO, Mobile Premier League (COO), said,





“As a fast-moving company, we are in a continuous deployment mode. We needed a strong team of DevOps engineers to move the delivery capacity up swiftly. Before deciding to bring Crevise Technologies on board as part of the MPL team, we had a great stint working with them as a client partner. While working with them, we also noticed synergies in work ethics, team values, and cultural fitment, that led us to move towards this acquisition. The team brings their rich end-to-end product engineering capabilities to the table and we are excited to build MPL together.”





In the last week of April this year, MPL announced Series A investment of $35.5 million led by Sequoia India, Times Internet, and GoVentures, with participation from other investors including RTP Global, BeeNext, Base Ventures, and Venture Highway. The funds were invested to enable the seven-month-old mobile gaming platform to invest in product and user growth in India.





While speaking about the merger with MPL, Mukta, Founder and CEO of Crevise Technologies, added,





“eSports is becoming a mass market phenomenon in India and MPL is spearheading it. We have an amazing opportunity to manage engineering reliability for MPL. Together, MPL and Crevise can deliver a better experience to our end customers by supporting the engineering side of MPL’s exponential growth and scale.”





MPL at present has over 25 million users, and counts Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.





