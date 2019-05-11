[Jobs Roundup] Foodtech Startups are hungry for new talent. Do you have what it takes to ‘deliver’?

The Indian foodtech market is set to become a $4 billion industry, according to a Redseer report. As business booms, startups such as Zomato, Swiggy, and UberEats are spreading their wings far and wide for managers to take the lead.





Zomato

Growth Manager

Experience needed: 8-10 years





Your role will include planning and executing user growth initiatives, marketing and partnership initiatives. You will have to work with internal marketing, analytics, sales teams as well as external agencies.





For more information, click here.





Swiggy

General Manager - Menu Excellence

Experience needed: 6-8 years of experience in the food industry.

Your responsibilities include focusing on new menu development strategy and improving

menu conversion of existing brands. You will have to work with the Culinary R&D team and give direction on types of food to develop.





For more information, click here.





Zomato

Manager of enterprise sales

Experience needed: 3-8 years





You will play a key role in managing the revenue for Food@Work in the market including strategizing, planning, and executing processes to meet and exceed targets in relation to time and budget. You need to manage end-to-end client relationships including pitching, negotiation, contracting, billing/invoicing, payment collection, and troubleshooting, and help the company’s clients grow.





For more information, click here.





Licious

Head of Digital Marketing

Experience needed: 10-12 years





Your responsibilities will include acquiring new customers to drive revenue and growth, and building effective channels to reach existing customers to drive a high repeat business at a low cost via email, notifications and re-targeting. You will also have to plan and execute on monthly and quarterly plans to scale the user base and manage marketing spend.





For more information, click here





Pinnium

Associate Key Accounts Manager

Experience needed: 2-4 years of experience in sales, business development or account management.





Your responsibility is to support the sales team in managing the key accounts, which are international and national food delivery brands. You should keep a close tab on the product, logistics and services cost, and ensure it matches internal metrics. Skills required are key account management, sales, logistics, business development team management, market research, analytics, process implementation, and management.





For more information, click here.





