[Jobs Roundup] Are you social media-savvy? Use your skills to land a job in these startups

Startup companies have figured out just the right place to let their business grow - social media. With more and more users flocking to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, companies are now harnessing the power of social media to grow their business. Armed with the right hashtags and keywords, anyone can make a career out of double-tapping and retweeting.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings in social media, marketing, and promotions across startups in India that promise to unleash your inner influencer.





Social media and marketing jobs are on the rise in Indian startups.

JioSaavn

Senior Associate-Client Strategy

Experience needed: 2-3 years





You will assist the client strategy team in creating and delivering solutions. You will also pitch and theorise creative strategies, and be a strategic partner to the business while spearheading ‘brand planning’ based on identified client and market insight.

Uber

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Experience needed: 6 years in consumer marketing





This role will develop the overall roadmap and positioning of new features and products in partnership with the product manager, engineering, operations, design, and other cross-functional stakeholders. You will also leverage data and insights to recommend product and growth strategies that improve the user experience and scale business impact in key emerging markets.

Swiggy

Marketing Manager - Promotions

Experience needed: 3-6 years





This role will focus on campaign planning and execution. For promotional videos, the candidate should also be able to plan and buy media as required - traditional, digital, and new-age. You should be able to write a comprehensive brief, evaluate creatives, and give creative feedback.

Myntra-Jabong

Associate Merchandising

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Your responsibilities will include Brand Interfacing Discussion, Brand Relationship Management with regards to stock requirements, delivery of stock, payments, and all category-led operations. You will also participate in Range/Product Development through analytics-based insights and work in close coordination with the Planning and Pricing teams.

Zoomcar

Manager of Brand Marketing and Communications

Experience needed: 4 years





In this role, you will be responsible for branding and marketing campaigns. The ideal candidate should be able to formulate briefs and manage the day-to-day brand/marketing operations and PR agency relationships. You will also manage ATL campaigns and ensure maximum brand visibility among the target audience.

redBus

Alliances Marketing Manager

Experience needed: 5 years in partnership and marketing alliances





You will lead all alliances and partnership activities for redBus India and South-East Asia. The candidate will also be responsible for maintaining existing relationships and identifying new strategic partners and capturing diverse user segments, ensuring new user growth.

BYJU’S (Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Creative Lead

Experience needed: 5 years in print medium and design





Your responsibilities include leading a team of designers, in-house and external partners, who execute the projects using creative or production briefs. You will also lead the conception, creation, execution, documentation, and refinement of the design requirements with stakeholders.

Drivezy

Digital Marketing Manager

Experience needed: Not specified





You will plan and execute all digital marketing, including search engine optimisation (SEO)/search engine marketing (SEM), marketing database, email, social media, and display advertising campaigns. You will also design, build and maintain the company’s social media presence, and measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns.

Springboard

Growth Analyst

Experience needed: 4-6 years





Your role will include creating analytics, reporting dashboards, bringing insights, and working with various stakeholders on implementing an actionable plan. You will also be required to monitor and evaluate web analytics, dashboards and reports, and also recommend website improvements for driving growth and better engagement.

